FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have made an arrest and recovered the body of Erika Verdecia who was reported missing last month. Verdecia, 33, was last seen on September 24th in the area of 8200 Sunset Strip. Her mother Carmen reported her missing on September 28th. At the time, police said Verdecia was the mother of a young daughter and her disappearing was completely out of character. Carmen Verdecia reached out on social media for any information on her daughter and discovered that Erika was with Eric Pierson when he was stopped by police on September 25th. Erika Verdecia (Source: Sunrise...

