Birmingham, AL

University of Alabama studies why some black businesses are failing in the state

By Kelvin Reynolds
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama researchers think they can help Black-owned businesses succeed by understanding the reasons so many of them fail. They’re looking at the first set of results of an ongoing study into that. This study started in February and will take several years to complete, but one of the people involved said they are already going over information from Black business owners and experts provided.

Vincent Vader
6d ago

It goes back to work ethic & quality. The black owned business that have it succeed. The ones that don't will not succeed. It's the same for white owned businesses. Quit throwing race into it.

