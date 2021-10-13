University of Alabama studies why some black businesses are failing in the state
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama researchers think they can help Black-owned businesses succeed by understanding the reasons so many of them fail. They’re looking at the first set of results of an ongoing study into that. This study started in February and will take several years to complete, but one of the people involved said they are already going over information from Black business owners and experts provided.www.wbrc.com
