MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — More of the same tonight and tomorrow. That means a humid southeast wind, low clouds, and periods of showers and a few thunderstorms. Some locations will not get any rain but about two thirds of the NBC15 area will. Downpours may leave between half an inch and an inch of rain in some spots. At any given time, less than half the area gets wet, so be prepared to drive through showers if you are moving around. Turn on your headlights and taillights so you can be seen, when rain is falling.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO