Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19. Critics pointed out that a once-a-year shot to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted that many people already get the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO