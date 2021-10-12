UPDATE: Winter storm to cause Interstate 90 closure west of Rapid City (copy)
Interstate 90 west of Rapid City closed at 10 p.m. Tuesday until further notice as conditions continued to worsen from a strong winter storm in the Black Hills. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the enforced closure will impact Interstate 90 in both directions from the Wyoming border to Exit 55/Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City. There was no expectation when the highway will reopen as of Tuesday night.rapidcityjournal.com
