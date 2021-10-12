CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Rock Bridge falls in state quarterfinals to MICDS

By Owen Noland
Columbia Missourian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock Bridge girls tennis’ season came to an end Tuesday after losing 5-0 to Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in the Class 3 quarterfinals. It marked only the third time since 1999 that the Bruins have failed to qualify for the state semifinals. They also missed the semis in 2008 and 2019.

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge girls golf is aiming for the Class 4 District 4 title

Rock Bridge girls golf has high expectations from the Class 4 District 4 tournament on Monday at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City. The Bruins who qualified for districts are Siena Minor, Tierney Baumstark, Josie Arms, Maddie Diel and Bella Corrado. Rock Bridge's golfers have met many of the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
i70sports.com

South Central Falls to Altamont in NTC Tournament Quarterfinals

South Central baseball was held scoreless for six innings and fell to Altamont 3-1 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the National Trail Conference baseball tournament. The Cougars lone run of the game came on a solo home run from Anthony Buonaura with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning after being kept off the scoreboard to that point. With the loss, South Central ends their season at 14-5.
BASEBALL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MICDS completes district team title by knocking off another defending state champ

"You Gotta Believe" has been the rallying point for the MICDS girls tennis team this season. That mantra was put to the extreme test in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament. For the second consecutive day, the Rams earned a victory against a defending state champion, beating John Burroughs 5-3 for the district title. John Burroughs won the Class 3 state title in 2020.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bridge#Mary Institute#Mshsaa
Columbia Missourian

Hickman goes 3-0 in Rock Bridge Invitational

After beating William Chrisman to start the Rock Bridge Invitational on Friday, Hickman boys soccer won its final two matches Saturday to finish the tournament undefeated. The Kewpies were dominant in both matches, a 5-2 win over Monett and a 3-0 win over Ozark. The Kewpies continue to pile on wins with their season record improving to 14-1-1.
SOCCER
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Holt in district semifinal

Nothing slowed Rock Bridge down on the way to winning its Class 3 District 4 semifinal against Holt 8-0. The match started at Bethel Park but that’s not where it finished. Rock Bridge got out to a 3-0 lead after doubles play. Singles play had just begun when a short rain delay stopped the action. Play soon resumed, only for play to be halted once more. Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb then made the call to move the rest of the match to nearby Hickman.
TENNIS
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge boys soccer struggles in loss against Fort Zumwalt South

Rock Bridge boys soccer's first match of the Rock Bridge Invitational was one to forget, losing 4-1 to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday. The Bulldogs' pressure was relentless, pressing the Bruins on their half of the field constantly throughout the match. Still, Rock Bridge managed to keep things close at...
SOCCER
recordargusnews.com

Bridge

North-South were lucky to be employing a four-card-major system. If North plays in four hearts, a spade lead defeats the contract easily. I dislike takeout doubles with 4- 3-3-3 distribution and minimum opening strength, especially without a four-card major. North’s threeheart response was preemptive. (With a limit raise, North would have bid an artificial two no-trump.) Holding 19 points, South […]
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge to sport a new defensive look in homecoming game

Coach Van Vanatta knew something had to change. After giving up 59 points to Liberty last week, the Rock Bridge football team sat down with its coach to discuss how to get out of a two-game slump. The Bruins’ solution? Get some of their better players on both sides of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Columbia Missourian

Mexico runs way to victory, beats Moberly 41-14

Mexico’s offense scored just seven points in its loss to Kirksville last Friday.This week was a different story, as it scored five times en route to a 41-14 victory at home over Moberly. The Spartans’ night started full of promise. The defense kept Mexico off the board and ended the...
MEXICO, MO
denverpioneers.com

Davis and Summers Fall in ITA All-American Championship Quarterfinal

TULSA – The University of Denver men's tennis doubles tandem of James Davis and Matt Summers fell in the ITA All-American Championships Quarterfinals on Friday by a score of 6-1, 7-6 (5). The duo will be back in action at the 2021 ITA Fall National Championships this November in San...
DENVER, CO
Boonville Daily News

Lady Pirates JV softball drops DH against Rock Bridge

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV softball team dropped a doubleheader Monday night in Columbia, losing to the Rock Bridge Bruins by the scores of 12-4 and 16-1. While the Lady Pirates JV dropped to 9-6 after the two losses, head coach Caitlin Pendergraft said each time the girls take the field to play good teams like Rock Bridge, they use the opportunity to make themselves better. “Lillian Newham pitched the first game, Mattie Wells the second,” Pendergraft said. “Josie Widel caught both games. Lillian worked on moving the ball well around the zone and Josie worked on her aggressive defense with runners on. Josie Widel and Gracey Rose both hit over the fence home runs; Widel down the left field line and Rose to right center. Our team had opportunities to work situations with runners and to preserve when an inning got tough. Tonight was another opportunity to play ball and gain valuable playing experience. Though we did not come away with a win, we will take the lessons and move forward.”
BOONVILLE, MO
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

DIAMOND DAZE: Dewey takes quarterfinal decision but falls in close semifinal battle.

(Note: Dewey High's state softball championship quest ended Friday afternoon in a 6-2 loss to North Rock Creek in the Class 3A semifinals in Oklahoma City. North Rock Creek grabbed a 2-0 lead in top of the first. Dewey tied it up, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth on Briley Davis' two-run homer. But, North Rock Creek rallied to score two in the sixth and two in the seventh to eliminate Dewey just one game shy of playing for the program's first state crown since 1994. More semifinal details are planned in next Tuesday's sports pages.)
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge loses Dent early; Kaiser unable to keep Bruins in the game

Rock Bridge had a blessing of a start to its senior night. After muffing the kickoff, senior Payton Messer grabbed the ball at his own 5-yard line, and Battle swarmed him. But the Spartans defenders were unable to keep himfrom breaking loose for a 95-yard touchdown. “It was like, ‘Oh,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Columbia Missourian

Fayette beats Salisbury 44-12

Fayette rolled into Salisbury to take on the Panthers. The Falcons won 44-12. The Class 1 programs are on opposite ends of the standings, as shown by their performances Friday night. Fayette (7-1) pounded in two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter by the legs of Senior running back Garren...
FAYETTE, MO
Hastings Star Gazette

Raiders girls' tennis falls in section quarterfinals

The Hastings Raiders girls' tennis team lost in the Team Section 3AA quarterfinals to the Park Wolfpack last Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-2. It was quite the upset for Hastings, which had earned the No. 2 seed in the section and a first-round bye. Park, the No. 7 seed, narrowly beat the No. 10 Rosemount Irish the round before. Earlier in the season, the Raiders beat their Highway 61 rivals by the same 5-2 score.
HASTINGS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy