Rock Bridge falls in state quarterfinals to MICDS

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV softball team dropped a doubleheader Monday night in Columbia, losing to the Rock Bridge Bruins by the scores of 12-4 and 16-1. While the Lady Pirates JV dropped to 9-6 after the two losses, head coach Caitlin Pendergraft said each time the girls take the field to play good teams like Rock Bridge, they use the opportunity to make themselves better. “Lillian Newham pitched the first game, Mattie Wells the second,” Pendergraft said. “Josie Widel caught both games. Lillian worked on moving the ball well around the zone and Josie worked on her aggressive defense with runners on. Josie Widel and Gracey Rose both hit over the fence home runs; Widel down the left field line and Rose to right center. Our team had opportunities to work situations with runners and to preserve when an inning got tough. Tonight was another opportunity to play ball and gain valuable playing experience. Though we did not come away with a win, we will take the lessons and move forward.”

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO