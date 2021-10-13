CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rui Hachimura reports to Wizards following a leave of absence

By Alex Kirschenbaum
The Wizards expect Rui Hachimura to return within a few days. Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura has returned to D.C. after a weeks-long excused absence due to personal reasons, reports Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington (Twitter link). Hachimura, 23, averaged 13.8 PPG and 5.5 RPG in 57 games for Washington during the 2021-22 season.

Hughes notes that the 6-8 third-year player, a 2019 lottery selection out of Gonzaga, will now have to wait to clear COVID-19 protocols. He missed several weeks with the Wizards during their 2021-22 training camp/preseason. The Wizards expect him to return within a few days.

There’s more out of the Southeast Division:

  • The Magic have announced several promotions within their front office, per a team press release. Matt Lloyd and Anthony Parker have promoted to prominent roles for the club. Lloyd has been upgraded to the title of vice president of basketball operations and Parker to assistant GM.
  • Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter appears to be confident that he will receive a rookie contract extension before the Oct. 18 deadline, following a terrific showing in the Eastern Conference playoffs with Atlanta, writes Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Kirschner notes that, during the 2021 offseason, Huerter had a left ankle procedure to treat long-term soreness that had afflicted him throughout the 2020-21 season. “I think both sides are saying the right things and want to get something done,” Huerter said. “I’m as confident as I’ve ever been. I think both sides want to get something done. It’s obviously just coming up with the right value.” The 23-year-old, drafted with the No. 19 pick out of Maryland in 2018, averaged 11.9 PPG, 3.5 APG, 3.3 RPG and 1.2 SPG in 69 games for Atlanta last year. He posted a shooting line of .432/.363/.781.
  • The Capital City Go-Go, NBA G League affiliate of the Wizards, are signing rookie small forward Kyree Walker, tweets Jordan Schultz of Boardroom. Schultz mentions that Walker could be considered for the Wizards’ open two-way player slot. The Wizards previously had been preparing to add Walker to their training camp roster.

