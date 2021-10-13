Rui Hachimura reports to Wizards following a leave of absence

The Wizards expect Rui Hachimura to return within a few days. Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura has returned to D.C. after a weeks-long excused absence due to personal reasons, reports Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington (Twitter link). Hachimura, 23, averaged 13.8 PPG and 5.5 RPG in 57 games for Washington during the 2021-22 season.

Hughes notes that the 6-8 third-year player, a 2019 lottery selection out of Gonzaga, will now have to wait to clear COVID-19 protocols. He missed several weeks with the Wizards during their 2021-22 training camp/preseason. The Wizards expect him to return within a few days.

