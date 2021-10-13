CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

St. Joseph Hospital inviting community to share memories through ‘If These Walls Could Talk’ tribute

 6 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – St. Joseph Hospital is inviting the community to share their memories through “If These Walls Could Talk…” a tribute to celebrate memories about the rich history of St. Joseph Hospital.

This tribute comes as Lutheran Health Network is looking forward to opening the new Lutheran Downtown Hospital on Nov. 13, 2022.

Lutheran Downtown Hospital set to open in November, ahead of schedule

The hospital is asking that any community members who have fond memories share them in 500 words or less. Their memories could potentially viewed on the walls of St. Joseph Hospital or social media.

The health network is asking that anyone submitting a story to exclude author and patient names in the stories.

Stories can be submitted to communityrelations@lhn.net through Oct. 29 or by mail to St. Joseph Hospital, C/O If These Walls Could Talk , 700 Broadway, Ft. Wayne, In 46802.

