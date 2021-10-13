CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves Advance To NLDS

By Associated Press
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Lorenzo Cain
sportstalkatl.com

What will the Braves rotation look like in the NLDS?

The Braves NLDS will feature a plethora of elite pitching matchups. Yesterday, Mark Bowman reported that Charlie Morton would receive the ball in Game 1. I think Max Fried deserves it more, given he’s been the best pitcher in baseball since the All-Star break, but you can’t really argue with Snitker for going with Morton, who has been the most consistent arm for the Braves all season and has a track record of success in the postseason. The 37-year-old veteran will likely be up against NL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes of the Brewers and his league-leading 2.43 ERA. And what’s even crazier about that is Burnes’ minuscule 1.63 FIP actually suggests he’s been really unlucky this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Ap#Los Angeles Dodgers#Nl Mvp#Espn Stats Info#Nlcs
FanSided

Braves NLDS: 3 Keys to Beating the Milwaukee Brewers

We give you three things that must happen if the Atlanta Braves are going to get past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers have a ton of similarities as Sam points out here, which make this a highly entertaining series. But where they differ...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves’ two biggest questions heading into the NLDS

For all it’s wildness and all it’s weirdness, and the unbelievable grind it was, the 2021 regular season has come to an end. If you live under a rock and the first thing you did when surfacing was click on this article, the Braves won the NL East and have the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers on deck for a 5-game series in round 1 of the playoffs.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves announce roster for NLDS against the Brewers

The Atlanta Braves have announced their roster for the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers and there are a few surprises. The biggest of which is the inclusion of outfielder Terrance Gore who didn’t spend any time with the Major League club this season. Gore will serve as a pinch running option and a potential late-inning defensive replacement in the outfield.
MLB
chatsports.com

2021 NLDS Preview: Braves, Brewers split season series

Well, Braves fans, the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club overcame overwhelming odds this season to clinch their fourth straight division crown. They had to do so without the services of Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Marcell Ozuna, and Travis d’Arnaud among others for vast swaths of this season, but they pulled it off and that is cause for celebration. However, we now must turn our attention to the upcoming matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers who coasted to the NL Central crown (despite the Cardinals’ September surge). The Brewers will have home field advantage in the five game series, but before we dig into previewing the series itself, lets look at how the regular season series between these two clubs went.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's when the Braves will take on the Brewers in the NLDS

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves clinched the National League East title last week, but now the real test begins; the postseason. It starts with the National League Division Series when the Braves take on Milwaukee, which was once home to the Braves franchise. The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at the Brewers' home.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Charlie Morton brings valuable experience to the NLDS

Roughly this time last year, the Braves were forced to prove their worthiness by defeating the Reds in the NL Wild Card game. Max Fried started that contest, pitching extremely well on his way to seven scoreless innings and five strikeouts. In fact, Fried was so sharp in that play-in game (and for all of 2020 for that matter), that Atlanta went with the lefty in Game 1 of the 2020 Division Series. Making his first career NLDS start versus the Marlins, Fried got hit around to the tune of four runs from six hits, and after four frames, he was done. Fortunately, though, his poor performance wasn’t detrimental as the Braves offense ended up breaking out for a dozen hits and three home runs. Fried didn’t necessarily pitch well enough to win, but the Atlanta lineup, as well as a five-man bullpen, picked him up for the 9-5 victory.
MLB
Kingsport Times-News

NLDS: Tellez sparks Brewers to win over Braves

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez fouled off Charlie Morton’s pitch in a scoreless game, then headed toward the dugout for a deep breath and a new bat. Just the break the Milwaukee Brewers needed. Tellez spoiled Morton’s gem by hitting a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Brewers over...
MLB
wtmj.com

Brewers begin NLDS against the Braves on Friday afternoon

The Brewers will play a pair of late afternoon games to start their push towards the World Series. Major League Baseball releasing game times through the first weekend of the Division Series this afternoon. The Brewers will open up their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday,...
MLB
CBS 46

NLDS Game 1 kicks off with the Braves and Brewers

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Braves and Brewers meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. Game 2 is Saturday. The Braves and Brewers both albeit in different ways. The Brewers actually started their trade flurry by making a deal with the Braves getting pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel for shortstop Orlando Arcia.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves only have a couple of decisions to make with NLDS roster

The Atlanta Braves have until 11 a.m. ET Friday to reveal their roster for the NLDS and unlike years past, there really aren’t that many decisions to make. From looking at the available options, it really comes down to how many pitchers the team wants to carry in a five-game series. Two potential off days in the series gives them added flexibility which wasn’t there in last year’s postseason run. Let’s take a closer look at the options.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy