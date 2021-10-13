CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Back In ALCS

By Associated Press
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. The Houston Astros are going to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Their October-tested stars led the way. Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White...

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
NFL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
MLB

Astros romp way to fifth straight ALCS

CHICAGO -- The most dominant era in the history of the Astros notched another achievement on Tuesday afternoon, when they advanced to the American League Championship Series for the fifth year in a row by beating the White Sox, 10-1, in Game 4 of the AL Division Series. • ALCS...
MLB
charlottenews.net

Astros blow out White Sox, advance to ALCS

Jose Altuve slugged a three-run homer, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley each drove in two runs, and the Houston Astros booked a spot in the American League Championship Series for the fifth straight season with a 10-1 trouncing of the host Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday.
MLB
Washington Post

The Astros, everyone’s favorite villains, are heading back to the ALCS

After the Chicago White Sox scored their first and ultimately only win of the American League Division Series, reliever Ryan Tepera implied the Houston Astros had a distinct advantage at Minute Maid Park that had dissipated when the series shifted to Chicago. “It’s a different game here at our field....
MLB
MLB

Astros await McCullers' MRI ahead of ALCS

HOUSTON -- The Astros are preparing for life without Lance McCullers Jr. in the American League Championship Series -- and perhaps beyond -- while they await the results of an MRI performed on their ace pitcher, who left Game 4 of the AL Division Series after four innings with tightness in his right forearm.
MLB
MLB

McCullers out as Astros set ALCS roster

HOUSTON -- Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was dropped from the team’s roster for the American League Championship Series on Friday after he was diagnosed with a right flexor pronator muscle strain, an injury suffered in his start in Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday in Chicago.
MLB
12up

Astros keep silencing their haters with ALCS trip

The Houston Astros are headed back to the ALCS and countless fans out there aren't too happy about it. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel and others could care less about that. We're now four years removed from the infamous sign-stealing scandal and the Astros have put that behind them....
MLB

