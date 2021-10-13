CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

2 injured in shooting at Milwaukee barbershop: Police

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLgO0_0cPRPHjp00

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Milwaukee barbershop Tuesday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West National Avenue, where Flip N Styles Barber Shop is located.

Police said the victims are a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, who suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment; and a 17-year-old boy, who also suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital.

Officers are now looking for an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Barbershop#Crime Stoppers#Flip N Styles Barber Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
TMJ4 News

Fond Du Lac Police Department investigating man's death as homicide

The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating the death of a local, 26-year-old man who was found dead after being shot. Police and detectives responded close to midnight last night for assistance in the 300 block of 8th Street. A homicide investigation is active and ongoing. The man's identity is not being released at this time and there are no suspects.
FOND DU LAC, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy