2 injured in shooting at Milwaukee barbershop: Police

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Milwaukee barbershop Tuesday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of West National Avenue, where Flip N Styles Barber Shop is located.

Police said the victims are a 28-year-old man from Milwaukee, who suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment; and a 17-year-old boy, who also suffered multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital.

Officers are now looking for an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

