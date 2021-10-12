CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Antibody Response to BNT162b2 Reported in Pediatric Transplant Recipients

doctorslounge.com
 10 days ago

TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most pediatric solid organ transplant recipients (SOTRs) have a positive antibody response after receipt of two doses of the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter to the editor published online Sept. 13 in the American Journal of Transplantation. Caroline X. Qin,

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cancernetwork.com

Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma: Assessing Response to Therapy

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:I’d like to go to the next slide. Polling question No. 3 is based on the response criteria that are used in clinical trials. Which of the following do you consider an adequate or successful treatment response in your patients? That is, a response that you feel that wouldn’t require a change in therapy. Is it MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity, complete response, VGPR [very good partial response], or other? Please vote. What’s a good response? All these options. Even if it’s VGPR, it depends on how we think about it. With VGPR or better, we like to see a CR [complete response] or MRD. We could interpret it in different ways. In the regular practice, how is response assessed? In your daily regular practice outside a consult trial, Craig, how would you do that?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
megadoctornews.com

Keck Medicine of USC treatment plan significantly reduces hospitalizations and deaths of liver and kidney transplant recipients with COVID-19

Newswise — LOS ANGELES — Liver and kidney transplant recipients have a higher risk of severe COVID-19 and/or death should they become infected because the medication they take to ensure a successful transplant suppresses their immune systems. Keck Hospital of USC performs some 300 liver and kidney transplants each year...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

AHN, UPMC Not Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines For Organ Transplant Patients

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some health providers around the country are mandating transplant patients and living donors get the COVID-19 vaccine. While this isn’t a requirement at hospitals in western Pennsylvania, Dr. Stephen Bailey, who’s the Chair of the Cardiovascular Institute at Allegheny Health Network, says the issue is still being taken very seriously. “We do not have a policy that mandates transplant patients have the vaccine but we fully expect transplant patients to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Bailey. Dr. Bailey said the expectation to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is for many reasons. “A transplanted organ is a sacred resource and if somebody...
PITTSBURGH, PA
doctorslounge.com

Myocarditis Reported After BNT162b2 Vaccination in Israel

Last Updated: October 13, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Oct. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The incidence of myocarditis is low but increased among individuals aged 16 years and older who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine, with the highest incidence among young men, according to two studies published online Oct. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
cancernetwork.com

Transplant-Ineligible MM: Treatment After Adequate Response to Therapy

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:Let’s go to the next polling question. This is No. 4, and this will be the last question. We’ll then have a little discussion, and I’ll move to the second segment. If a patient achieves what you consider to be an adequate treatment response, what is likely to be your next step? Continue therapy as is, change and try to achieve a better response, or discontinue the therapy? Continue therapy seems to be the most common choice. If a patient has an adequate response, many times in my practice I’d consider stepping down intensity almost like a maintenance approach. Of course, it depends on what the initial therapy is. That wasn’t an option. The only options are to continue or to change to something to have a better response. But the question was what if the patient has an adequate response? The third option is to stop therapy. That was obviously not an option. What would you do in this scenario, Peter?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Antibody#Immune Responses#Organ Transplant#Healthday News
doctorslounge.com

Biologic Therapies Available for Pediatric Patients With Asthma

MONDAY, Oct. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Biologic therapies are available for pediatric patients with asthma and allergic skin diseases, according to a clinical report published online Oct. 18 in Pediatrics. Heather Hoch De Keyser, M.D., from the University of Colorado Anschutz, and colleagues reviewed the current literature on biologics...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Doctors Report That Kidney Grown in Pig Worked in a Human

Last Updated: October 20, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A kidney grown in a genetically altered pig functioned normally after being attached to a human patient during a groundbreaking procedure performed by U.S. doctors. If the technique proves generally successful it could revolutionize organ transplant, greatly expanding...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
doctorslounge.com

Lanifibranor Reduces Disease Activity in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

In phase 2b trial, more patients with active NASH had reduction in disease activity score with lanifibranor versus placebo. THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with active nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the percentage with a reduction in activity of steatohepatitis is significantly higher among those receiving 1,200 mg of lanifibranor once daily for 24 weeks compared with those receiving placebo, according to a study published in the Oct. 21 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Risk Factors in Long-Term Graft Survival in Pediatric Transplant Recipients

Post-transplant outcomes are generally good among pediatric kidney transplant recipients. However, it is important to understand the multifactorial nature of long-term graft survival due to the younger age and longer lifespan following transplantation in that patient population. Anand and colleagues at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, conducted a retrospective analysis to examine factors associated with 10-year survival with an eye toward identification of areas for improvement in care for pediatric kidney transplant recipients. Results of the analysis were reported in a virtual presentation at the 2021 American Transplant Congress. The presentation was titled Risk Factors Predicting Outcomes in Long-Term Pediatric Kidney Transplant Graft Survival. Using data from the United Network for Organ Sharing, the researchers performed Kaplan-Meier analysis with log-rank tests as well as univariate and multivariate logistic regression methods to examine data on 7785 kidney transplant recipients from January 1, 1998, to March 9, 2008. Following exclusion of recipients whose graft failed within 1 year of transplant, the end point was death-censored 10-year graft survival. Recipients 5 to 18 years of age had lower graft survival, which worsened as age increased: 5 to 9 years of age, odds ratio (OR), 0.66; 95% confidence interval (CI), 0.52-0.83; 10 to 14 years of age, OR, 0.43; 95% CI, 0.33-0.55); 15 to 18 years of age, OR, 0.34; 95% CI, 0.26-0.44. Outcomes were worse among recipients of African American ancestry (OR, 0.67; 95% CI, 0.58-0.78) and among those with Hispanic donor ethnicity (OR, 0.82, 95% CI, 0.72-0.94) compared with other recipient and donor ethnicities. Outcomes among patients on dialysis at the time of transplant were also worse than those among patients not dialysis-dependent at time of transplant (OR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.73-0.91). Recipients with private insurance had improved 10-year graft survival compared with recipients with other insurance status (OR, 1.35; 95% CI, 1.22-1.50). In summary, the researchers said, “By establishing the role of age, race, and insurance status on long-term graft survival, we hope to guide clinicians identifying patients at high risk for graft failure. This study highlights the need for increased allocation of resources and medical care to reduce the disparity in outcomes for certain patient populations.” Source: Anand A, Malik T H, Dunson J, et al. Risk factors for predicting outcomes in long-term pediatric kidney transplant graft survival. Abstract of a presentation at the virtual American Transplant Congress 2021 (abstract #81), June 5, 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
whtc.com

Data suggests mRNA booster dose generates stronger antibody response after J&J shot – Axios

(Reuters) – People who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will have a stronger neutralizing antibody response if they get an mRNA shot as the second dose, Axios reported https://www.axios.com/coronavirus-vaccine-booster-fda-mix-match-data-2593a8db-6b5e-4333-95e2-4064b2433e42.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=onhrs on Tuesday, citing a person who has seen data collected by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). J&J has...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy