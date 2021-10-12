6 Ways Your Money Can Help Fight Climate Change

Wanna save the planet with what you buy? Up for fighting climate change while also making money? We’ve got a step-by-step guide. The latest headlines on climate change are bleak. And sometimes the ongoing news of humans’ environmental impact on our precious planet can be overwhelming, leaving us feeling helpless as to how we can really make an impact. While we know that substantive and lasting changes must come from corporations and global government leaders, our everyday decisions and small actions really do help. And when we know we’re helping, it can make us feel more empowered and more positive overall. Every choice you make, from where you source your food, to the type of car you drive, and even which company you bank with can create a ripple effect for the planet.