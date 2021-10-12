CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fashion

6 Ways Your Money Can Help Fight Climate Change

By Lindsay Tigar
hermoney.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanna save the planet with what you buy? Up for fighting climate change while also making money? We’ve got a step-by-step guide. The latest headlines on climate change are bleak. And sometimes the ongoing news of humans’ environmental impact on our precious planet can be overwhelming, leaving us feeling helpless as to how we can really make an impact. While we know that substantive and lasting changes must come from corporations and global government leaders, our everyday decisions and small actions really do help. And when we know we’re helping, it can make us feel more empowered and more positive overall. Every choice you make, from where you source your food, to the type of car you drive, and even which company you bank with can create a ripple effect for the planet.

hermoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

New website helps you imagine what extreme climate change could do to your home

The other day I found myself looking at a startling image of my Northern California home, the daylight dampened by an eerie orange glow as wildfire smoke blocked the sun. It looked exactly as it had on Sept. 9, 2020, when the entire San Francisco Bay Area was shrouded in orange smoke — a scary scene I hoped I’d never see again. But this time the disturbing sight was generated by a new website with the help of artificial intelligence. The goal: to draw attention to the perils of our changing environment, and inspire people to take action against it, by showing how climate disasters would look in our own backyards.
TECHNOLOGY
invezz.com

MakerDAO founder thinks the project can help impact climate change

Rune Christensen, recently published an essay about his views on the future of the project. He believes that the project should focus on making sure that collateral consists of eco-friendly assets. Furthermore, with ETH moving towards PoS, he believes that Maker should once more rely solely on Ether. MakerDAO (MKR/USD)...
MARKETS
rockvillerampage.com

Recent Climate Change Report Causes Student to Worry, Seek Ways to Help

In light of the newest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report (AR6), people have rising concerns about how they can reduce their impact on the planet. The IPCC is an international organization seeking to have the greatest possible understanding of climate change and make sure that the scientific...
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Fast Fashion#Compost#Project Drawdown#Education#Csric#Abfp#Earth Equity Advisors
Phys.org

Children deserve answers to their questions about climate change: How universities can help

Our children are growing up in a volatile climate. It's already damaging their health, wealth and well-being. Universities can be leaders in helping young people gain the knowledge they need to navigate this uncertain future. Curious Climate Schools, a project that connects young people directly with experts who can answer their climate questions, is a model for just this kind of leadership.
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

How CO2 can be an ally in the fight against climate change

Reducing emissions alone will not be sufficient to achieve net zero. Capturing CO2 will also play a big role - but the CO2 we store can now be used as a raw material in an increasing number of applications. Many CO2-based products are already on the market. Net-zero – a...
ENVIRONMENT
sfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: Act Now to Fight Climate Change

If San Francisco is going to survive climate change, we must act now. But how can we, the citizens of SF, trust that city hall is looking out for us and not just the politicians and corporations hungry for profits at the expense of the planet?. SF city hall has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
World Economic Forum

How engineering animals and plants could help fight climate change

The process of resurrecting traits from extinct animals is commonly referred to as “de-extinction," and scientists hope to bring back the woolly mammoth to preserve the tundra. Engineering other animals and plants can help revive the ocean, protect food systems, and remove carbon from the atmosphere. There is potential for...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy