Bank Execs Wary but Hopeful Supply Chain Snarls Will End by 2022

By PYMNTS
 6 days ago
Supply chain disruptions will likely not be concerning in a few months, according to J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon and other powerful bank CEOs, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Current snarls “will not be an issue next year at all,” Dimon said, per the report. “This is the worst part of...

