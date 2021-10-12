CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Use of Enzyme-Inducing Antiseizure Meds May Up Long-Term CVD Risk

 10 days ago

Last Updated: October 12, 2021. Increase in risk for incident cardiovascular disease reaches clinical significance approximately 10 years from first exposure. TUESDAY, Oct. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There appears to be a dose-dependent risk for incident cardiovascular disease associated with enzyme-inducing antiseizure medications (eiASMs), according to a study published online

ajmc.com

Acknowledging the Understudied Nature of Long-term PCOS Risks

An article looks at questions surrounding the long-term risks of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In an article published in Fertility and Sterility, Bart C.J.M. Fauser, MD, PhD, a gynecologist and professor of reproductive medicine at the University of Utrecht, The Netherlands, highlighted the understudied nature of potential later-life implications of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Enzyme driving insulin resistance in liver and may represent promising therapeutic target

A central feature of type 2 diabetes is an inability of the body's cells to respond to insulin, a hormone that keeps blood glucose levels normal. Critical to this balance is the liver, which both stores and manufactures glucose depending on the body's need. New research published in Cell Reports that was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that an enzyme called serum- and glucocorticoid-regulated kinase (SGK) drives insulin resistance in the liver and therefore may represent a promising therapeutic target for type 2 diabetes.
SCIENCE
healio.com

Menstrual cycle length changes before menopause may indicate CVD risks

Changes in menstrual cycle lengths as women approach menopause may indicate CVD risks, according to a study published in Menopause. “The menopause transition is a period where women experience multiple changes, including changes in their menstrual cycle. Changes in menstrual cycle length are linked with hormone levels, and hormones can influence CVD risk,” author Samar R. El Khoudary, PhD, MPH, BPharm, FAHA, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health, told Healio.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medscape News

Staff Education Cuts Psychotropic Drug Use in Long-term Care

A simple caregiver education intervention reduced the use of psychotropic medications and associated drugs costs in long-term care facilities for the elderly in a new study. The effect of the intervention was transient, possibly because of high staff turnover, according to the investigators in the new randomized, controlled trial. The...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

The Barcelona Baseline Risk Score May Predict Long-Term MS Course

The Barcelona baseline risk score predicted progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) in patients by assigning them to low-, medium-, and high-risk groups. The high-risk group had the shortest time to progression to an Expanded Disability Status Score (EDSS) of 3.0, and were also more likely to progress by MRI and quality of life measures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Psoriatic Arthritis May Up Risk for Preterm Birth, C-Section

Last Updated: October 20, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Oct. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The risks for preterm birth and cesarean delivery are increased for pregnancies among women with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and these risks vary with the presence, timing, and type of antirheumatic treatment, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in Arthritis & Rheumatology.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Lanifibranor Reduces Disease Activity in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

In phase 2b trial, more patients with active NASH had reduction in disease activity score with lanifibranor versus placebo. THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with active nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the percentage with a reduction in activity of steatohepatitis is significantly higher among those receiving 1,200 mg of lanifibranor once daily for 24 weeks compared with those receiving placebo, according to a study published in the Oct. 21 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio and the risk of first stroke in Chinese hypertensive patients treated with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors

We aimed to evaluate the relationship of the albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) with the risk of first stroke and examine possible effect modifiers in hypertensive patients. A total of 11,632 hypertensive participants with urinary ACR measurements and without a history of stroke from the China Stroke Primary Prevention Trial (CSPPT) were included in this analysis. The primary outcome was first stroke. Over a median follow-up of 4.4 years, 728 first strokes were identified, of which 633 were ischemic, 89 were hemorrhagic, and 6 were uncertain types. Overall, there was a significant positive association between natural log-transformed ACR and the risk of first stroke (HR, 1.11; 95% CI: 1.03"“1.20) and first ischemic stroke (HR, 1.12; 95% CI: 1.03"“1.22). Consistently, participants with ACR"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/g had a significantly higher risk of first stroke (HR, 1.26; 95% CI: 1.06"“1.50) and first ischemic stroke (HR, 1.33; 95% CI: 1.10"“1.59) than those with ACR"‰<"‰10"‰mg/g. Moreover, the association of ACR with first stroke was significantly stronger in participants with higher total homocysteine (tHcy) levels (<10 versus"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰Î¼mol/L; P for interaction"‰="‰0.044). However, there was no significant association between ACR and first hemorrhagic stroke (per natural log [ACR] increment: HR, 1.02; 95% CI: 0.82"“1.27). In summary, hypertensive patients with ACR"‰â‰¥"‰10"‰mg/g had a significantly increased risk of first stroke or first ischemic stroke. This positive association was more pronounced among participants with higher tHcy levels.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Long-term exposure to toxins in operating rooms could increase COPD risk

Disinfectants and surgical smoke—the gaseous by-product produced by heat-generating surgical instruments—are among the hazardous chemicals to which physicians, nurses, and other hospital staff are exposed in operating rooms (OR) during electrosurgery and laser procedures. Long-time exposure to these chemicals in the OR may significantly increase one's risk of developing chronic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Risk Factors ID’d for Conversion From RIS to Multiple Sclerosis

MONDAY, Oct. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Three factors are associated with an increased risk for onset of clinical symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS) among individuals with radiologically isolated syndrome (RIS), according to a study published online Oct. 11 in JAMA Network Open. Christine Lebrun-Frénay, M.D., from the Université Nice...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Still Too Few Women in Stroke Treatment Clinical Trials

Last Updated: October 19, 2021. TUESDAY, Oct. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Men still outnumber women in stroke therapy clinical trials, which means women may end up receiving less effective treatment, researchers say. For the new study, investigators analyzed 281 stroke trials that included at least 100 patients each and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

Mix n’ Match COVID Vaccine Strategy Works Well: Study

Last Updated: October 18, 2021. MONDAY, Oct. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Mixing and matching different types of COVID-19 vaccines is highly effective, new research shows. The study found that protection against infection was stronger in people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a second dose of an mRNA vaccine than in those who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthing.ca

Pandemic poses long-term risks to heart health: Canadian survey

Nine in 10 experts worry that the health of people living with heart disease or stroke has worsened because of limited access to care during the pandemic. Canadian health experts, including those at Edmonton’s Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, fear a decline in heart health in the foreseeable future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doctorslounge.com

High-Dose Constraint-Induced Movement Therapy Beneficial for Cerebral Palsy

Regardless of constraint type, high-dose CIMT consistently produced pattern of greatest short- and long-term gains. THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For children with hemiparetic cerebral palsy, high-dose constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) produces more consistent gains than usual customary treatment (UCT), according to a study published online Oct. 14 in Pediatrics.
doctorslounge.com

Ten Years On, Gene Therapy Still Beating Most Cases of ‘Bubble Boy’ Immune Disease

Last Updated: October 21, 2021. THURSDAY, Oct. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nine of 10 patients with so-called "bubble boy" immune disease who received gene therapy about a decade ago are still disease-free, researchers report. The gene therapy was developed at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to treat...
CANCER

