Texas State

The Texas abortion ban is an outrage, but not a shock

By Abby Lee
themaneater.com
 10 days ago

Abby Lee is a sophomore at MU studying journalism and women’s and gender studies. She is an opinion columnist who writes about social issues. Be angry. Be angry that Texas’ Senate Bill 8 outlaws abortions at an early stage and permits and rewards the sueing of civilians who “aid or abet”

AOL Corp

Challenges mount to president's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — First there were culture wars over lockdowns, then over face masks, then over face masks in schools. And even as the pandemic appears to be receding, a culture war over vaccine mandates is showing signs of only growing more intense, with Republican governors and legislators launching challenges to rules that, many public health experts say, could help ensure there is not another coronavirus surge in the future.
PHARMACEUTICALS
krwg.org

Corporate support sought to fight Texas abortion ban

UNDATED (AP) — Opponents of Texas' strict abortion ban are focusing on companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors. The hope is that consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against the restrictions. The television and digital ads that began this past week highlight AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers. There are plans to expand the campaign to Florida, where a similar abortion proposal has been introduced. Abortion rights supporters in Texas are confronting the nation’s strictest abortion law, as well as a conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court and a wave of GOP lawmakers who want their states to be next.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Health
TIME

The Fate of Roe v. Wade May Rest on This Woman's Shoulders

The night before Julie Rikelman was scheduled to argue before the Supreme Court for the first time, she hardly slept at all. But it wasn’t nerves that kept her up. It was a persistent fire alarm at the Washington, D.C. hotel where she was staying. It went off again and again for hours on end, she remembers, laughing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

The Texas Faith Leaders Fighting Abortion Bans

The new S.B. 8 law in Texas bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, a time when many women still don’t know they’re pregnant. However, the bill goes one step further by awarding private individuals $10,000 (or more) for successfully suing anyone who performs the abortion or “aids and abets” it. That includes doctors, counselors, and rideshare drivers who take patients to clinics. Religious leaders offering reproductive care counseling or spiritual guidance are also potential defendants. On Monday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the law. In the meantime, activists, doctors, and clergy across Texas continue to condemn the ban, using the hashtag #SueMe on social media.
RELIGION
Gephardt Daily

Federal judges halts enforcement of Texas’ near-total abortion ban

Oct. 7 (UPI) — A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Justice Department’s emergency request to stop Texas from enforcing its near-total abortion ban on the grounds that it is unconstitutional. In his 113-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said the law in question, Senate Bill 8, was “an...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Greg Abbott
actionnewsnow.com

US appeals court allows Texas to resume abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily allowing the nation’s toughest abortion law to resume in Texas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals handed down the order Friday night. It comes just one day after a lower court in Austin sided with the Biden administration and...
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Rights#Texas Legislature#Abortion Law#Abortion Clinic#Senate#The Supreme Court
TODAY.com

Texas abortion ban temporarily reinstated by appeals court

A federal appeals court has temporarily reinstated enforcement of the controversial and restrictive abortion law in Texas, a defeat for the Biden administration. The decision came hours after President Biden defended a troubling new jobs report. NBC's Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY.Oct. 9, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

First Thing: Texas abortion ban temporarily blocked

Texas’s near-total abortion ban has been temporarily blocked after a US federal judge ruled that it violated the constitutional right to abortion, in the first legal challenge to Senate Bill 8. Brought by the Biden administration, the lawsuit will prevent Texas from enforcing SB8 while litigation over its legality continues....
U.S. POLITICS
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
ohmymag.co.uk

Texas abortion ban: US judge puts temporary halt on 'unlawful' law

In the first blow to legislation considered extreme even by conservative standards, a US federal judge has temporarily stopped a Texas bill that severely restricts access to abortions in the state. On Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman ordered Texas to stop enforcing the law, which prohibits abortion after six...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Front

Hundreds gather for Abortion Rights Rally in response to the Texas abortion ban

Nearly a thousand individuals assembled outside Bellingham City Hall to fight for abortion rights on Oct. 2, hoisting picket signs and raising their voices. The event fostered rowdy opposition from about 20 counter-protestors, compromising the crowd’s ability to safely march through the streets, but it didn’t stop ralliers from making their voices heard.
TEXAS STATE

