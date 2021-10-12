The Texas abortion ban is an outrage, but not a shock

The new S.B. 8 law in Texas bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy, a time when many women still don’t know they’re pregnant. However, the bill goes one step further by awarding private individuals $10,000 (or more) for successfully suing anyone who performs the abortion or “aids and abets” it. That includes doctors, counselors, and rideshare drivers who take patients to clinics. Religious leaders offering reproductive care counseling or spiritual guidance are also potential defendants. On Monday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the law. In the meantime, activists, doctors, and clergy across Texas continue to condemn the ban, using the hashtag #SueMe on social media.

