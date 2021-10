The Edmonton Oilers managed to erase a three goal deficit Monday night to defeat their rivals the Calgary Flames 4-3 in preseason action. However, Edmonton star Connor McDavid was still unhappy with at least one aspect of the game. Around midway through the third period, McDavid drove the net with the puck, but ended up getting tripped into Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The puck would find its way to Jesse Puljujarvi, who scored to tie the game at three. The Flames challenged for goaltender interference, but it was ruled that Chris Tanev tripped McDavid into his own netminder and, therefore, the goal was a good one.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO