Tyson Fury benefitted from “error or corruption” in his thrilling knockout victory over Deontay Wilder, UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has claimed. Fury defeated Wilder to defend his WBC heavyweight title and complete the pair’s trilogy in an instant classic in Las Vegas last weekend. The ‘Gypsy King’ knocked Wilder out in the 11th round of the fight but was himself floored twice in the fourth round by the big-hitting American. Rogan has alleged that Fury was given a “long count” by referee Russell Mora, who he said paused his count to tell Wilder to go back to...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO