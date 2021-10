When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Oct. 12. What happened: Residents expressed concern about proposed snow-related amendments to the city’s streets and sidewalk ordinance. Here are some of the proposed changes. When a snow emergency has ended, all city parking restrictions that apply to regular street cleaning would be immediately reinstated. Snow removal would be officially defined as part of street cleaning. Parking on the opposite side of the street would not be allowed on narrow streets. And, once a cleaner or plow has been down a street on a day designated for cleaning, people would be allowed to resume parking there rather than having to wait until the end of the posted time window. That is, unless temporary signs are posted stating the remainder of that window is still needed for other work such as construction.

