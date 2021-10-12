CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami's top cop flames out after acrimonious 6-month stint

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — Billed by Miami's mayor just months ago as the Michael Jordan and Tom Brady of policing, top cop Art Acevedo ended up being “not the right fit” for Miami. The city manager decided this week to suspend Acevedo, with the intention of firing him, after a tumultuous six-month tenure in which the new police chief fired high-ranking officers and accused influential city commissioners of running the city the way Fidel Castro ruled Cuba.

Community Policy