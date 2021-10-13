CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeman HR sends Braves to NLCS with 5-4 win over Brewers

Cover picture for the article(ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row. They finished off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 to win the best-of-five Division Series three games...

CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
WSAW

Brewers eliminated with 5-4 loss to Braves in Game 4

ATLANTA (WSAW) -Braves first basemen Freddie Freeman hit a game-winning solo home run off Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning to fuel Atlanta to a 5-4 win in Game 4 of the NLDS over the Brewers, who are now going home for the winter. With two outs...
MLB
Daily Tribune

Replay: NLDS Game 4 live blog: Braves 5, Brewers 4

The Brewers face the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon. Join blog host JR Radcliffe as he brings you live updates. Be sure to refresh your browser for the newest. It's over. Brewers lose, 5-4. The season is over.
MLB
MLB
Talking Chop

NLCS Game 2: Braves 5, Dodgers 4

The Atlanta Braves overcame a 4-2 deficit and then walked it off for the second straight night defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4. Eddie Rosario delivered the game winner in the ninth driving home Dansby Swanson. Atlanta takes a 2-0 lead in the series which will shift to Los Angeles for Game 3 Tuesday.
MLB
WSAV News 3

Riley’s game-winning single in 9th lifts Braves past Dodgers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Associated Press) – Austin Riley homered and drove in the winning run with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night. Blake Treinen struck out Freddie Freeman to […]
MLB

