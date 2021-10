NORTHUMBERLAND - Daniel Hayner (three goals and one assist) and Henry McElroy (one goal and four assists) had themselves a night as the duo did a majority of the work in Northumberland Christian's (15-2 overall, 7-1 ACAA) shut out victory over Columbia County Christian (5-8-1 overall, 2-8 ACAA). Cole Knauss and Jackson Conner scored the other two goals for the Warriors in the victory.