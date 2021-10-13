CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddie Freeman lifts Atlanta Braves over Milwaukee Brewers, into second straight NLCS

By ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second straight season, and they go there in dramatic fashion. The Braves' Freddie Freeman hammered a two-out, first-pitch homer to center field in the bottom of the eighth off Josh Hader, the Milwaukee Brewers' All-Star closer, lifting the Braves to a 5-4 come-from-behind win on Tuesday, closing out the NL division series in four games.

