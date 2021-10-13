CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Excellent in Tuesday's loss

Kuzma recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Raptors. Kuzma has had an up-and-down preseason, but he reached his preseason high in scoring and rebounding Tuesday. The 26-year-old will look to continue to gain more confidence in the Wizards' offense during the final preseason game Friday against the Knicks, assuming he's not rested.

