Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Excellent in Tuesday's loss
Kuzma recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Raptors. Kuzma has had an up-and-down preseason, but he reached his preseason high in scoring and rebounding Tuesday. The 26-year-old will look to continue to gain more confidence in the Wizards' offense during the final preseason game Friday against the Knicks, assuming he's not rested.www.cbssports.com
