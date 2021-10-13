Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Excellent in Tuesday's loss

Updating a previous report, Bertans will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. An incorrect report was initially tweeted out that said Bertans wouldn't play in Tuesday's contest due to an "abundance of caution." However, that was about Bertans' practice status from Monday. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has been dealing with a calf strain that he suffered in the offseason, but he is good to go against the Raptors.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO