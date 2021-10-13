Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Huge double-double Tuesday

5 things we learned from the Wizards in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards' 2021-22 preseason is in the books, which means we have some information to go off of when it comes to new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and the host of new players the organization acquired in the offseason. We still don't know a ton, but we know way more than we did just two weeks ago.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO