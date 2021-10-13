Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Huge double-double Tuesday
Gafford accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Raptors. Gafford has put together a strong preseason, and Tuesday's performance continues to confirm many fantasy managers' belief that he'll be productive as the Wizards' starting center. Things become complicated once Thomas Bryant (knee) returns in December, but Gafford could easily return top-100 value until then.www.cbssports.com
