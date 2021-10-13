Two Critically Injured In Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that left two people critically injured Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 10600 block of Gramercy Place just before 6 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near an apartment complex. About half a mile away, near Hickory Ridge Road and Martin Road, police found a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Officials said a gun was recovered at each location.

It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.