CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MD

Two Critically Injured In Columbia Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsZlY_0cPRNC6w00

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Columbia that left two people critically injured Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 10600 block of Gramercy Place just before 6 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near an apartment complex. About half a mile away, near Hickory Ridge Road and Martin Road, police found a second man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

Officials said a gun was recovered at each location.

It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Arrest Made In Murder Of Baltimore Man Killed Over Neighborly Feud

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man killed over a feud with his neighbor, authorities said Tuesday. Alejandro Gonzalez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Ben-Watkins, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Ben-Watkins, 26, was found shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 by police investigating a shooting reported in the 5000 block of Corley Road. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives later learned that Ben-Watkins had been involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbor that escalated when he was shot. Based on their findings, detectives identified Gonzalez as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. The 38-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to Baltimore late last month. Court records show Gonzalez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Edgewood Man, 27, Charged With Manslaughter In Deadly Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Edgewood man faces charges in the hit-and-run crash Monday in Harford County that killed a pedestrian, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Lee Wilson, 27, was booked into the Harford County Detention Center, where he’s being held without bond on charges of criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle and negligent manslaughter by vehicle. The hit-and-run crash happened shortly after noon Monday on Pulaski Highway near Reeds Run Road in Edgewood, according to the Maryland State Police. Troopers said a 31-year-old man was walking on or near the shoulder of Pulaski Highway when he was struck by a vehicle, which drove away afterward. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but he did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators identified the vehicle involved as a 2019 Nissan Versa driven by Wilson, troopers said. Authorities made contact with Wilson, who was taken into custody at the MSP’s Bel Air Barrack. Court records show the 27-year-old has a bail review hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers said additional charges are pending.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dundalk Man, 26, Dies In Motorcycle Accident

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Dundalk man died after a motorcycle accident in Dundalk Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said. Marco Tulio Lemus Osorio, 26, was attempting to pass a pickup truck that was turning right on Holabird Avenue when he collided with the truck, police said. Osorio was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Crash Team investigators with the BPD are investigating the crash.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Tractor-Trailer Driver Arrested For Fleeing Police, Traveling In Wrong Direction On I-95

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police announced Monday that a tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after he traveled in the wrong direction while fleeing from police on I-95. Maurice Cooper, 37, of Haverhill, Florida was taken into custody without incident. He faces attempted second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, theft and other related traffic charges. Officials said just before 12:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Maryland House Travel Plaza for a reported theft. There, they found a victim who told police his jacket and keys were stolen while he was inside the travel plaza. The...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
CBS Baltimore

Edgewood Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Harford County Shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County man is accused of killing another man during a dispute in Edgewood early Tuesday morning. Carl Alexander, 32, of Edgewood, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, among other charges, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center while awaiting court proceedings in the case. The charges stem a shooting reported about 2 a.m. at an apartment building on Dearwood Court, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies handling that call found Obrien Butler of Edgewood suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Butler, 36, was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Based on their initial investigation, deputies believe Alexander and Butler got into a dispute that escalated when Butler was shot. Alexander, who remained at the shooting scene, was arrested on a list of charges including first-degree murder. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 443-409-3302. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Encourage Reports Of Suspicious Activity After Teen Found With BB Gun At Millersville High School

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said a student’s report Monday about a possibly armed student at a Millersville high school was “a great example of ‘see something say something.'” Police said the student told administrators and an officer at Old Mill High School that they may have seen a student armed with a gun a few hours earlier. The high school and two surrounding middle schools, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South, went into lockdown for just under an hour as officers investigated. A search was initiated when the suspected student, identified only as a 14-year-old boy, was not found in his class. The student was found in “a common area” of the school and a BB gun was found near him. The student was charged on a juvenile citation. The department said they encourage everyone to report suspicious activity they see.
MILLERSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Part Of Us Died With Her,’ Ja’Nyi Weeden’s Cousin Tells WJZ

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Ja’Nyi Weeden came from a big family and was driven by even bigger dreams. The 15-year-old was an aspiring makeup artist with ambitions of opening her own salon. Those dreams were shattered and her family’s life was upended Aug. 10 when the teen was fatally shot while with a group of people on Gelston Drive in Northwest Baltimore. She was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive. Monday, more than two months after the shooting, police announced an arrest in her killing. A 16-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, is charged with first-degree murder...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-Year-Old Alesha Henry Found Safe, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police said Alesha Henry was found safe. Cancel the lookout for Alesha Henry. She has been located and is safe https://t.co/pBXYZcAe3J — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 19, 2021   **ORIGINAL POST, 10/18/21 5:31 P.M.** BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Alesha Henry. Henry was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 16 in the 4000 block of Ardely Ave. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing about 100 pounds. Loved ones are concerned about her well-being. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry is asked to call 443-984-7385 or 911. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gramercy Place#Shock Trauma
CBS Baltimore

Serious Crash Reported On I-695 Near Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a serious crash on I-695 in Pikesville. Chopper 13 is over the scene. Officials are working near Greenspring at the inner loop. At this time, there are no reported injuries. Traffic is delayed for about two miles. Units are clearing the scene of a MVC involving a tractor trailer and several other vehicles; I-695 between exits 21 and 22 (Stevenson Rd & Greenspring Ave). Two patients (Priority 3 and Priority 1) were transported. DT 353 p.m. EA pic.twitter.com/gorw3Yo5DL — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 19, 2021 INCIDENT:I-695 INNER LOOP PAST EXIT 22 GREENSPRING AVE (NB) 4/4 INNER LOOP-RIGHT SHOULDER, ALL 4 TRAFFIC LANES CLOSED. #MDTraffic F5 — MD511State (@MD511State) October 19, 2021 Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Seeking Family Of Baltimore Man, 71, Found Dead At Home

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for help finding the family of a Baltimore man found dead at home this month. Charles Smith, 71, was found dead Oct. 6 inside his home on East Lanvale Street near Harford Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Since then, investigators have tried unsuccessfully to find Smith’s friends or family. Anyone who could put police in touch with the Smith family is asked to call 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Investigating Series Of Attempted ATM Thefts

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a series of attempted ATM thefts. The latest one happened early Tuesday morning. Baltimore County Police are looking into whether all of the cases are related. Three suspects There have been four ATMs targeted in Baltimore County in the last 10 days. “How are you going to open it up?” Middle River resident Freddie Bullock asked. “How are you going to get the money out? Unless you got dynamite.” Just after midnight on Tuesday, one was ripped from the wall of the WesBanco Banking Center in Cockeysville. The suspects were not successful. “There is a lot...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Double Shooting Reported In West Baltimore Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in a double shooting in west Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. to North Fulton street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found two 22-year-old men, both shot multiple times. Both men were hospitalized for treatment, but their conditions are unknown at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives, at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing Girl, 13

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police request public assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl missing since Monday. Fereyn McFadden was last seen on Folkstone Road in Lutherville at an unspecified time Monday. 🚨#MISSING: 13 year-old Fereyn McFadden, 5’7, 110lbs, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was last seen on 10/18/21 on Folkstone Rd in Lutherville. Her destination is unknown. If seen/ have info call 911 or 410-307-2020. 📣Please Share! pic.twitter.com/G8vKZTFUFT — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 19, 2021 She is five feet seven inches and 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. If you’ve seen McFadden or know her whereabouts, call 911 or 410-307-2020.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Critically Injured After Crash With Box Truck In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was critically injured early Monday morning after a crash with a box truck in east Baltimore, the Baltimore Firefighter’s Union said. The crash happened between a car and a box truck around 4:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of E. North Avenue. The man had to be extracted from the car and was transported to a Hopkins facility, the union said. The current condition of the man is unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated. #WhileYouWereSleeping 430a #BMORESBravest used @HolmatroRescue to extricate a critically injured male from a car involved in a crash with a truck in the 2000 blk of E North Av. #BCFDEMS transported to @HopkinsMedicine. Expect delays North Av from Castle to Washington #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/Sak9dmgec0 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 18, 2021      
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Convicted Of Felony Murder, Gang-Related Charges In Killing Of Bartender Sebastian Dvorak

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A jury convicted 21-year-old Malik Mungo of first-degree felony murder, robbery and gang-related charges in the death of Sebastian Dvorak, a popular bartender who was killed four years ago in Canton while walking home after celebrating his 27th birthday, Attorney General Brian Frosh said Tuesday. According to Frosh’s office, the jury heard testimony that Mungo, who was 16 at the time of the murder, had Dvorak’s cell phone and Nintendo Switch shortly after Dvorak was robbed and shot in the chest in the 2500 block of Boston Street on June 13, 2017. Under Maryland law, felony murder charges can...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Arrested Trying To Steal ATM Out Of Bank On York Road

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One of three suspects trying to steal an ATM from a bank in Cockeysville was arrested overnight, Baltimore County Police said. Around midnight, a BCPD patrol unit saw three suspects trying to steal the ATM at a bank near Yorktown Plaza. The suspects had ripped the ATM from the exterior wall of the bank. Police said the unit on the scene gave chase and was able to arrest one suspect. The suspect has not been identified. No injuries were reported, but police said $65,000 in damage was done to the ATM and the bank wall. It is unclear if the attempted robbery is connected to a rash of ATM thefts across the area.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Student Detained, BB Gun Recovered At Old Mill High School, Police Say

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A student was taken into custody Monday at Old Mill High School in response to a complaint about a “possible armed subject.” The student, whose identity was not released, was found somewhere on campus not far from where authorities recovered a BB gun, according to Anne Arundel County Police. It wasn’t immediately Monday whether the student could face legal or disciplinary consequences as a result of the incident. The discovery was made hours after authorities placed Old Mill High, Old Mill Middle School North and Old Mill Middle School South on lockdown. Police said the investigation began after authorities received a...
MILLERSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed In A Timonium Bowling Alley

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ)–  Baltimore County detectives are investigating a homicide that took place shortly after 11 p.m. on October 15.  Officers responded to calls from Bowlero in the 2100 block of York Road, Timonium. Upon arrival, officers discovered 48-year-old Anthony Cooper suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.  Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.  Witnesses have told police that there was a dispute between Cooper and other subjects at the bowling alley before shots were fired.  At least one suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival. As Baltimore County homicide detectives continue their investigation surrounding this murder, they are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.  Callers may remain anonymous. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Searching For Man Missing Since September

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are seeking public assistance in finding a man who has been missing since September, police said. Shaquille Nangle, 25, was last seen around Bloomingdale and W.North Avenue around the 10th of September. Police said he was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts with sneakers. Nangle is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Police said Nangle’s family is concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nangle is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or 911.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 23, Identified As Victim Of Deadly Annapolis Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the victim of Thursday’s deadly shooting in Annapolis as a Baltimore man, authorities said Friday. Cornell Young, 23, was found shot about 1 p.m. by officers investigating a report of a shooting in the unit block of Pleasant Street, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Young was taken to an area hospital but did not survive, police said. There’s no word yet on a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
41K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy