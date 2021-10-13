CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan August machinery orders fall, miss expectations

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in August, underlining persistent pressure on businesses and the broader economy as firms struggle to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic. The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator...

