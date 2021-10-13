CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The storm is arriving now!

By Tom Schrader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears more cold air will be brought into this storm than earlier thought and that could increase potential snow totals. Certainly, this is not a guarantee because we’re not exactly sure how much cold air will be dragged in and it will have a huge impact on how much…or how little snow we get.

Turning Decisively Cooler!

A cold front is pushing across our area this evening and will clear the state by tomorrow morning. Winds will increase out of the north behind the front, with strong winds expected through the day tomorrow. Simultaneously, clouds will increase tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. Daytime highs tomorrow will only rise up a few degrees with continued cold air advection and extended cloud cover. Chances for rain and snow will increase across south-central and southeastern counties Wednesday morning, with only light accumulations expected. Temperatures will remain rather chilly, with the majority of our area feeling daytime highs only in the 40s into the weekend. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing by early Thursday morning as high pressure builds in and skies clear somewhat. Freezing overnight lows will remain with us through at least the weekend, with chances for precipitation increasing during the same timeframe.
A much cooler and windier day ahead

Today: Partly cloudy with highs staying stagnant in the 40s all day. Northerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to as high as 45 MPH. Tonight: Partly cloudy with colder lows. This will be the first night with widespread 20s for lows. Especially in northern ND. Wednesday: A chance...
Extreme Weather
Grab your jackets now!

For the past three days, we had well above temperatures, a lot of sunshine and it was only a little windy part of the time. Now, however, we have a big change in our temperatures on the way. Temps tomorrow will struggle to get out of the 40s.
