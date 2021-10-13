The storm is arriving now!

A cold front is pushing across our area this evening and will clear the state by tomorrow morning. Winds will increase out of the north behind the front, with strong winds expected through the day tomorrow. Simultaneously, clouds will increase tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. Daytime highs tomorrow will only rise up a few degrees with continued cold air advection and extended cloud cover. Chances for rain and snow will increase across south-central and southeastern counties Wednesday morning, with only light accumulations expected. Temperatures will remain rather chilly, with the majority of our area feeling daytime highs only in the 40s into the weekend. Overnight lows will fall well below freezing by early Thursday morning as high pressure builds in and skies clear somewhat. Freezing overnight lows will remain with us through at least the weekend, with chances for precipitation increasing during the same timeframe.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO