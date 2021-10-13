CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How The Resident Is Handling The Mystery Of Nic's Death

By Laura Hurley
 6 days ago
Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of The Resident Season 5 on Fox, called “Now What?”. The Resident has been an emotional ride throughout the fifth season so far, with the exit of Emily VanCamp looming over even the more lighthearted moments until the eventual reveal of Nic’s death. Now, the show has to deal with the aftermath of Nic’s death, and Conrad wasn’t going to get any closure for as long as the mystery of what caused it went unsolved. It seemed like he was no closer to figuring out the inciting incident at the end of the hour than he was when she first died, up until he made a possible breakthrough. Here’s how The Resident is handling the mystery.

