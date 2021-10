Merle Johnson of Lincoln City creates intricate art despite living with vision lossThe Hull Foundation and Learning Center has been providing workshops for decades to empower people who are living with vision loss. Volunteers make many of these events possible. Volunteers like Merle Johnson, who has taught workshops on the art form of wood turning now for four years. Johnson himself, who is now 75, began losing his vision in 2002 and navigates with a guide dog named Davey. He began attending retreats at Hull Park in 2017, participating in a moderate adventure where he went kayaking, whitewater rafting...

LINCOLN CITY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO