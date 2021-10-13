U. celebrates Nobel laureate climate scientist Syukuro Manabe, announces plans to consider divestment in like, four decades
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Last week, senior meteorologist in the Program in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Dr. Syukuro Manabe was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his research, showing how increased carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere creates hotter temperatures. His work set a precedent for climate models, which now indicate that human civilization will be irreparably doomed by 2036. The University is still not sure if that warrants immediate divestment from fossil fuels.www.dailyprincetonian.com
