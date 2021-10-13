CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

U. celebrates Nobel laureate climate scientist Syukuro Manabe, announces plans to consider divestment in like, four decades

Daily Princetonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Last week, senior meteorologist in the Program in Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Dr. Syukuro Manabe was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his research, showing how increased carbon dioxide in the Earth’s atmosphere creates hotter temperatures. His work set a precedent for climate models, which now indicate that human civilization will be irreparably doomed by 2036. The University is still not sure if that warrants immediate divestment from fossil fuels.

www.dailyprincetonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

Colleagues offer a heartfelt celebration for Nobel laureate David Card

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The afternoon was brilliantly sunny, and the shadows of the Faculty Glade were cool and intimate as UC Berkeley celebrated the Nobel Prize in economics awarded this week to David Card, a pioneering labor economist and popular teacher and adviser. Reflecting Card’s own manner, the Wednesday...
Daily Princetonian

Princeton meteorologist Syukuro Manabe awarded Nobel Prize in Physics

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Princeton senior meteorologist Syukuro “Suki” Manabe was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 “for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.” His work is widely considered to be foundational to understanding climate change. Manabe was jointly awarded the prize...
ASTRONOMY
Community News

On the Move: PU's Manabe Earns Share of Nobel Prize & More

Syukuro “Suki” Manabe, a senior meteorologist in Princeton University’s Program in Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences, was awarded a share of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics on October 5. The prize, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems,” according to the Nobel organization, was shared half by Manabe...
PRINCETON, NJ
World Economic Forum

Scientists win Nobel Prize for Physics for their work on climate change

2021 Nobel Prize for Physics has gone to three scientists. Their work has helped to improve understanding of our changing climate. The World Meteorological Organization has hailed this decision. Japanese-born American Syukuro Manabe, German Klaus Hasselmann and Italian Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for work that...
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Climate Change#University
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Physics Nobel rewards work on complex systems, like climate

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature. Syukuro Manabe, originally from Japan, and Klaus Hasselmann, of Germany, were cited for their work in “the physical modeling of...
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
aaas.org

AAAS Fellow Syukuro Manabe Is Among Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics

Syukuro Manabe, a climatologist and elected Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics along with fellow climate researcher Klaus Hasselmann and theoretical physicist Giorgio Parisi. The trio were recognized for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.”
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Princeton University's Suki Manabe wins Nobel Prize

PRINCETON, New Jersey- Princeton University's Suki Manabe was awarded a Nobel Prize for physics for his work on climate change. Manabe has been writing about the topic since the 1960s and is one of the world’s foremost experts. This is the 46th time someone at Princeton University has won a...
PRINCETON, NJ
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
KTLA

Africa’s rare glaciers will soon disappear, climate report says

Africa’s rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most. The report from the World Meteorological Organization and other agencies, released ahead of the U.N. climate […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy