No joy in Bridgeport, but high hopes for White Sox in 2022

White Sox fans walk around Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There was little joy among White Sox fans, as the team fell to Houston 10-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday and were eliminated from the American League playoffs.

George Compton of Palos Heights was not alone in wishing the Sox could have showed more resilience against the Astros.

"I feel a little bummed," he said. "I think we had a really good team and we had a shot to do something really great."

Even so, there was some optimism about 2022 as Sox fans left the ballpark, WBBM Newsradio's Jim Gudas reports.

"We need a right-fielder, a solid second baseman and a new manager. But we'll be all right after that," a more skeptical fan, Tony Mautino of Spring Valley, quipped.

White Sox Manager Tony LaRussa signaled that he's interested in returning, if the team brass and players want him. He’s under contract through the 2023 season, sources have confirmed to 670 The Score.