CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

No joy in Bridgeport, but high hopes for White Sox in 2022

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsVpo_0cPRJw8A00
White Sox fans walk around Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There was little joy among White Sox fans, as the team fell to Houston 10-1 at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday and were eliminated from the American League playoffs.

George Compton of Palos Heights was not alone in wishing the Sox could have showed more resilience against the Astros.

"I feel a little bummed," he said. "I think we had a really good team and we had a shot to do something really great."

Even so, there was some optimism about 2022 as Sox fans left the ballpark, WBBM Newsradio's Jim Gudas reports.

"We need a right-fielder, a solid second baseman and a new manager. But we'll be all right after that," a more skeptical fan, Tony Mautino of Spring Valley, quipped.

White Sox Manager Tony LaRussa signaled that he's interested in returning, if the team brass and players want him. He’s under contract through the 2023 season, sources have confirmed to 670 The Score.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Astros#Little Joy#No Joy#American League
South Side Sox

White Sox ALDS Roster Set

Right at the deadline for roster decisions, the White Sox released their list of 26 heading into battle with the Houston Astros. Surprises? Well yeah, leaving Dallas Keuchel completely off of the roster, even on the hind end of a bad season, still shocks. And Tony La Russa claiming that Dallas’ failed relief appearance in the season’s final week not mattering turned out to be ... not true.
MLB
chatsports.com

ALDS Game 3 Thread: Rays at Red Sox, Astros at White Sox

The American League postseason teams got a day off to travel on Saturday, while the National League played their own Game 2 matchups. Now on Sunday the NL is on the road, while the AL is ready to resume their series at their new destinations. Today brings Game 3 for...
BASEBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

White Sox Hopeful To Have José Abreu

Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the White Sox will monitor the first baseman José Abreu during warmups to assess whether to include him in the lineup. Abreu’s had flu-like symptoms this week and even flew to Houston, separate from the rest of the team. The team’s medical staff already ruled out COVID-19 as a possible cause of the illness after Abreu tested negative on multiple occasions.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox need to shore up defense

To what degree it will be addressed in 2022 remains to be seen, but the White Sox’ below-average defense that was evident this season reared its ugly head during the first two games of the American League Division Series. Meanwhile, the Astros caught everything in sight and made good play...
MLB
expressnews.com

How the Astros' lineup is wearing out the White Sox

Exhaustion is among the Astros’ many specialties. There is a reason they make more contact and strike out less than any other team. They refuse to quit or be discouraged by unfavorable counts, content to seek walks or infield ground balls when meatballs are unavailable — and to destroy opposing pitchers’ psyche.
MLB
MLB

White Sox trusting Cease to extend season

CHICAGO -- With the White Sox on the brink of elimination in the American League Division Series, they’ll turn to right-hander Dylan Cease for his first career postseason start in Game 3 against the Astros on Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cease, 25, is coming off a breakout season...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Astros face White Sox, look to sweep ALDS

One victory away from a division series sweep and a fifth straight franchise berth in the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros sense the next phase of the postseason is near. That isn’t the same, the Astros realize, as having it in hand. “These guys aren’t going to rest...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox underdogs for ALDS openers

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to build on a four-game win streak that earned them their first postseason berth in three years when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays for Game 1 of their ALDS on Thursday night as +157 road underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox Trying To Avoid An Ugly Postseason Exit

The Chicago White Sox enjoyed an incredibly easy path to the postseason. The American League Central was supposed to be dominated by the Minnesota Twins, with the White Sox as a close second. Naturally, the Twins finished in last place. The Cleveland Indians finished second, but at 13 games back.
MLB
chatsports.com

Today in White Sox History: October 9

The White Sox unexpectedly lost the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds, five games to three. Sox fans, reporters and some players were totally shocked over the way some games were lost. The questions surrounding this series, one of the greatest upsets in baseball history, would linger for a year before exploding into the Black Sox scandal — eight players put on trial for attempting to deliberately lose games.
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

Position by Position Breakdown: Astros or White Sox?

The American League Division Series is about to start. We’re getting close to seeing two juggernauts collide starting this Thursday at Minute Maid Park. It’s power against power, great lineup against great lineup. In what could be a series of lots of home runs, it’s time to see who has an edge, analyzing position by position for both teams.
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' defense a key advantage against White Sox

Call it a flex or a Freudian slip, but Carlos Correa revealed the difference between two otherwise evenly-matched teams on Wednesday. A reporter asked whether he noticed similarities between the White Sox and Astros, two clubs with homegrown cores that ascended to the top of their respective divisions. “Yeah, I...
MLB
chatsports.com

White Sox Home Playoff Game Tips & Tricks

There’s truly nothing special to add here from South Side Sox, but as a public service for those of you attending these sold-out games, here are the guidelines for parking and attendance the White Sox have laid out. We’ll lock it on the top fold of the page until the home games are ova.
MLB
Daily Herald

Is there an ex-Cub Factor? The White Sox hope not

As a die-hard White Sox fan, I take no joy in pointing this out: If you believe the ex-Cub Factor brings ruin in October, the postseason does not bode well for the Sox. Of all the teams lining up for MLB's postseason, the Sox will carry the most former Chicago Cubs on the playoff roster.
MLB
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy