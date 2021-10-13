CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards improve 3-point shooting and other observations from preseason loss

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 113-108 on Tuesday night in their penultimate preseason game. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards were hoping to play much better on both 3-point lines after what happened against the Knicks on Saturday when they made five threes and allowed New York to hit 24 of them. 3-point defense, in particular, was a big point of emphasis by head coach Wes Unseld Jr. in recent practices, as he thought their own shot selection was fine for the most part.

Russell Westbrook
Scottie Barnes
Bradley Beal
Deni Avdija
Montrezl Harrell
Daniel Gafford
Fred Vanvleet
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
