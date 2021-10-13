CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montpelier, VT

Task force proposes new school funding system for students learning English

By Peter D'Auria
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TtkPe_0cPRJaxQ00
Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro, speaks at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Jan. 7, 2020. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

A legislative task force has proposed overhauling Vermont’s system for allocating money to schools for students learning English.

The proposals , which were released Friday by a task force examining the state’s K-12 funding system, would create a new grant funding system — often referred to as “categorical aid” — for districts based on how many English language learning students attend school there.

If implemented, those proposals would mark a significant change from Vermont’s current school funding model.

“We know that English language learners need more resources,” said Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro, the task force’s co-chair. “We know they need really specific resources. We know that we’re fortunate to have a rapidly diversifying state.”

Under the state’s existing model, local school boards draw up budgets and send them to voters for approval, with the knowledge that the state will foot the entire bill through its Education Fund.

The system relies on the principle that some students — specifically English language learners, low-income students and rural students — need more school resources to succeed. So when the state counts how many kids attend school in a certain district, those students are assigned a greater weight.

Local property taxes are then calculated based on a district’s “spending per equalized student.” With more low-income, rural or English-learning students in a district, the local school board can draft a larger budget — without necessarily increasing the tax burden on residents.

But two years ago, a study commissioned by lawmakers found that the weights assigned to rural, low-income or English-learning students failed to create equitable learning environments and did not “reflect contemporary educational circumstances and costs.”

In the wake of the study, lawmakers set up a “Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report” to determine recommendations for leveling the playing field.

On Friday, that task force proposed a different model: a new, nearly $11 million grant program specifically for English language learners, often referred to as ELL.

Under the proposed grant system, ELL students in Vermont school districts would no longer be assigned extra weight in the budgeting process. Instead, school districts would receive grant money directly from the state.

Any district with at least one ELL student would automatically get a $25,000 grant from the state’s education fund, along with an extra $5,000 per ELL student in the district. The program would cost an estimated $10.7 million.

The logic behind that proposal, Kornheiser said, is to ensure that districts have “the minimum capacity to deliver comprehensive English language learning services and programs for their students.”

For many districts, she said, the extra tax capacity generated by having only a handful of ELL students doesn’t add up.

“On a per-pupil basis, if a district only has, say, three English language learners, they still won’t be able to get to a capacity tipping point with marginal costs,” she said.

But some school officials cried foul. The Coalition for Vermont Student Equity, a team of more than 20 Vermont districts, criticized the task force’s proposal, arguing in a Monday statement the plan would underfund less wealthy school districts.

“Proposals that do not address the weighting formula will not help Vermont’s most struggling school districts,” the coalition said.

Emily Hecker is the communications and development director at the Winooski School District, which is a member of the coalition. She estimated that the categorical aid program would leave her district — among the most diverse in the state — with $1 million less than it could have raised with an updated weighting system.

“Unfortunately, the current proposal furthers inequities in Vermont’s education funding system,” Hecker said in an email.

But Kornheiser said that the task force’s math found that larger, more diverse districts such as Burlington and Winooski would have access to the same amount of money that they would under the weights recommended in the 2019 study.

Friday’s proposed plan is only a preliminary move. The task force has two months before its final report is due Dec. 15.

And the body still has to tackle the thorny question of how to allocate funding for low-income and rural students. Kornheiser said the task force is considering tweaking the weights for those categories of students while still creating the grant program for English language learners.

The group also plans to draft legislation paired with the final report, Kornheiser said.

Stephanie Yu, a policy analyst with the Public Assets Institute, a Montpelier think tank that advocates for education financing reform, said it was still too soon to assess the task force’s proposal.

But she said that it was entirely possible that a combination of categorical aid and adjusted student weights could be the best plan.

“Part of this is how all these pieces hang together,” Yu said, noting that many ELL students are also low-income. “So to look at just one slice of it is tough.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Task force proposes new school funding system for students learning English .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winooski, VT
Montpelier, VT
Education
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
Local
Vermont Education
VTDigger

Lydia Beaulieu: Extend the motel program; desperate people need it

The motel program helped ease impending fear for nearly 2,000 Vermonters. And while many of them are setting up tents and sleeping on the streets, the people in Scott’s administration who motioned to end the program are safely in their beds. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lydia Beaulieu: Extend the motel program; desperate people need it.
MILTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#K 12 School#English Language Learners#Language Learning#D Brattleboro#Statehouse#Education Fund
VTDigger

Otis & Titterton: Investing in early childhood educators is a lever of change

Our state will need to figure out how to meet its commitment to make early childhood education more accessible and affordable for families and to make it an accessible and affordable career path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Otis & Titterton: Investing in early childhood educators is a lever of change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
VTDigger

Vermont spiritual leaders renew push for social and economic justice

Vermont Interfaith Action, representing 15,000 Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim members, plugged into an online convention this month to promote affordable housing, racial equity, immigrants’ rights and corrections reforms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont spiritual leaders renew push for social and economic justice.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Scott plans to extend motel program for homeless Vermonters

A spokesperson for the governor said administration officials still needed to iron out the details with advocates and lawmakers before elaborating on their plans, including how long this next extension would last. Scott is expected to address the matter Tuesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Scott plans to extend motel program for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Proposal nixes expungement, expands sealing of criminal records

A draft bill would make more crimes eligible to be cleared from a person’s record, but questions remain over who would still have access to the information and under what circumstances. Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal nixes expungement, expands sealing of criminal records.
LAW
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy