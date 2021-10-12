Brown University Athletics

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clock BRWN Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score NEU Score Play. 00:00 Start of 1st period [00:00]. 00:00 Waldau, Maxwell at goalie for Brown. 00:00 Hegarty, Colby at goalie for Northeastern. 00:58 Foul on Northeastern Marin-Thomson, Jacob [00:58]. 02:15 Foul on Northeastern Da Naia, Omar [02:15]. 03:27

The Daily Astorian

Athletes of the Week

The seniors are two of Astoria soccer’s main scorers this season, and both found the back of the net in a 2-0 win Thursday over Seaside. Jimenez scored on a penalty kick in the 24th minute, and four minutes later Sisley sprinted up the middle, through two defenders and scored the second goal.
ASTORIA, OR
OCRegister

Orange County girls athlete of the week: Nour Khayat, University

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: The UC Irvine-committed Khayat swept at singles against Woodbridge and Irvine and swept at doubles against Northwood to help the Trojans improve to 8-0 in the Pacific Coast League. “This girl is a beast,” University coach John Kessler said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Temple University Names Arthur Johnson As New VP, Director Of Athletics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University announced Thursday Arthur Johnson has been named the new Vice President and Director of Athletics. Johnson spent the last seven years working at the University of Texas, leading part of the athletic department as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Operations. University President...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
brownbears.com

Men's soccer travels to Harvard Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will travel to Harvard to resume Ivy League play this Saturday, Oct. 16 for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Crimson. Both teams are looking to get back on track after coming off a loss in their most recent conference contests. Brown fell to Princeton at home and Harvard came up short at Cornell.
PROVIDENCE, RI
chatsports.com

Browning, Tranchilla and Venditte Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —The Creighton University Athletics Hall of Fame added three all-time greats to its ranks on Saturday, October 9th, as Kelli Browning, Mike Tranchilla and Pat Venditte were honored at the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel just a few miles from the Creighton campus. Kelli Browning became the first player in...
OMAHA, NE
msubobcats.com

Athlete Awards

Kira Thomsen was Montana State's nominee for both offensive and defensive Big Sky Conference Player of the Week. Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colo. led the Bobcats averaging 3.71 kills per set, while hitting .250 from the field. She had a weekend-high 16 kills in MSU's win over Eastern Washington, and followed that performance with 10 kills at Idaho, for her fourth consecutive match in double-digit kills. Defensively, Thomsen averaged 3.71 digs per set, second best on the squad for the two match road swing. In addition, she averaged 1.00 blocks per set. Thomsen recorded 14 digs at Eastern Washington and 12 saves at Idaho. Her double-doubles at EWU and Idaho were her fourth and fifth of the season. Thomsen registered a career-high five blocks assists at Eastern Washington on Thursday night.
MONTANA STATE
brownbears.com

Men's soccer draws at Harvard thanks to Waleffe brace

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – Derek Waleffe scored both of Brown men's soccer's goals in the team's 2-2 tie against Harvard Saturday night at Jordan Field. "It was a really gutsy, tough performance by the team," head coach Patrick Laughlin said. "It was an amazing job in difficult weather playing a talented Harvard team. It was great to see a full performance by the entire team and it was a good example of BMS soccer."
SOCCER
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eastern Illinois University student-athletes excel in classroom

CHARLESTON — Tom Michael told the Charleston Rotary Club that win or lose in competition, Eastern Illinois University student athletes are excelling in the classroom. Michael, in his eighth year as EIU’s director of athletics, pointed out the Panthers had 50 student athletes with perfect 4.0 grade point averages last school year, the best among the 10 schools in the Ohio Valley Conference. EIU had 205 student athletes with a 3.25 GPA or higher. Second-place Belmont had 179 students at that level, he said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salem News

Beverly's Moreland taking her basketball talents to Brown University

Alyssa Moreland is highly motivated to become the best she can not only athletically, but academically. Brown University offered the perfect challenge that the Beverly resident was looking for both on the basketball court and in classroom. The 6-foot Moreland, who can play shooting guard as well as either forward...
BEVERLY, MA
northwestgeorgianews.com

University of Hartford grad Chaz Davis to compete in first para athlete division at Boston Marathon

Chaz Davis, a 2016 University of Hartford graduate who is legally blind, will run in the first para athlete division in the Boston Marathon on Monday. Davis, 28, who holds the American marathon record (2:31:48) for his category of visual impairment (T12), will compete in the visually impaired division. The marathon is offering prize money for the para athletes for the first time: $27,000 for three categories (visually impaired, upper limb impairment and lower limb impairment). Each men’s and women’s winner will earn $1,500.
SPORTS
brownbears.com

Brown Falls in Shootout to No. 20 Princeton

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A huge day for the Brown offense came up short in a 56-42 defeat to No. 20 Princeton on Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. The Bears' 42 points were a season-high, and Brown (1-4, 0-2 Ivy) totaled 490 yards of total offense and 159 yards on the ground, both their second-highest outputs of the season. The effort came against a Princeton (5-0, 2-0 Ivy) defense that entered the game boasting the second-best scoring defense in FCS (8.8 points per game) and ranked first in the nation by only allowing 28.2 rushing yards per game.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Rugby Set to Host Quinnipiac at Marvel Field Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's rugby team returns to Marvel Field to host the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 16). Saturday's game will stream on ESPN+. SCOUTING BROWN (2-1-1) Brown enters Saturday's match with a 2-1-1 overall record. The Bears opened the season with a draw against Army before wins over Sacred Heart and LIU. Last weekend, Brown fell at Harvard to open Ivy League play.
PROVIDENCE, RI
chatsports.com

Vaccines, masks and more: Q&A with Xavier University Director of Athletics Greg Christopher

Many things have changed in the last 18 months, which seems to be a requirement for navigating a pandemic. And with changes, come questions. The college basketball season is less than a month away, so The Enquirer caught up with Greg Christopher, Xavier University's Vice President for Administration and Director of Athletics, for a Q&A to help prepare Musketeer fans for the season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The News-Gazette

Athletes of the Week: Savanna Franzen and Ben Brown

Savanna Franzen | St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ cross-country. Why she’s Athlete of the Week: In a loaded Illini Prairie Conference Meet last Tuesday, the Spartans’ freshman found a way to stand out above everybody else. Franzen finished first in a 3-mile race at Olympia High School, notching a time of 18 minutes, 16.4 seconds for the individual crown. She and senior teammate Ava Knap.
OGDEN, IL

