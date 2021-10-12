Brown University Athletics

Kira Thomsen was Montana State's nominee for both offensive and defensive Big Sky Conference Player of the Week. Thomsen, a product of Parker, Colo. led the Bobcats averaging 3.71 kills per set, while hitting .250 from the field. She had a weekend-high 16 kills in MSU's win over Eastern Washington, and followed that performance with 10 kills at Idaho, for her fourth consecutive match in double-digit kills. Defensively, Thomsen averaged 3.71 digs per set, second best on the squad for the two match road swing. In addition, she averaged 1.00 blocks per set. Thomsen recorded 14 digs at Eastern Washington and 12 saves at Idaho. Her double-doubles at EWU and Idaho were her fourth and fifth of the season. Thomsen registered a career-high five blocks assists at Eastern Washington on Thursday night.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO