26 Grab-and-Go Lunches for Busy Days
Hectic schedules are no match for these easy grab-and-go lunches. From delicious deli-style wraps to chilled soups and vegan sushi, these whole-food, plant-based meals are perfect for prepping in advance and eating throughout the week. Each recipe is packed full of good-for-you ingredients to keep you satisfied until dinner time, so no matter how busy your calendar gets, you’ll always have something delicious to enjoy. Take a look!www.forksoverknives.com
Comments / 0