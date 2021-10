Contest: Main Street is hosting the last open street event this weekend and it’s going to be Halloween themed. The event will combine the annual Howl-o-ween pet parade and costume contest with several additional activities. The first place pooch will win 500 dollars sponsored by Bulldog Real Estate. In addition, there will be a pumpkin patch and outdoor movie showing of Charlie Brown and Beetlejuice. Live music will be played and free fitness classes will be offered by a range of local workout studios. For a full schedule visit www.mainstreetsm.com.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO