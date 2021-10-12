CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Homecoming weekend

By Savannah Hamm
nebraskanewsservice.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska-Lincoln celebrated Homecoming 2021 Oct. 1-2 with several events. The Cornstalk Festival Oct. 1, near Memorial Stadium, included food trucks, booths, balloon artists and free ears of corn for attendees. There is also a parade highlighting the homecoming court, sororities and fraternities, and other student-run organizations who either walked or rode in cars from the student union to Memorial Stadium.

