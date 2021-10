KIMBALL - Annette Brower and Patrick Davidson have been selected as the finalists for the City of Kimball's city administrator position. The two will be interviewed by Mayor Keith Prunty and City Council members on Saturday. Davidson will be interviewed at 11 a.m. and Brower at noon. The interviews will be held at the Kimball Transit Center (233 S. Chestnut) and the public is invited to attend.