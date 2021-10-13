CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study: Pandemic Led to More Drinking, Smoking, but Less Exercise

 6 days ago

This may not come as a surprise — but Americans drank more, smoked more, watched more TV and exercised less during COVID-19 business closures and stay-at-home orders, according to a UCLA-led study released Tuesday. The study, published in the Switzerland-based journal Nutrients, confirmed that Americans largely settled into sedentary routines...

