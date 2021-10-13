CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves await Giants-Dodgers winner after advancing to NLCS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight season, the Atlanta Braves will play in the National League Championship Series, and they will await the winner of the Division Series between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of their NLDS on Tuesday night to advance...

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
Freddie Freeman
Homer
VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
#Nlcs#Giants Dodgers#The Atlanta Braves#Nlds#National League#Brewers#Braves
MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Milwaukee Brewers
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta Braves
Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
NLCS Schedule: Here is when the Atlanta Braves will play the Dodgers or Giants

The Atlanta Braves have advanced to the National League Championship Series for the second straight year. The Braves defeated the Brewers in the best-of-5 National League Division Series Tuesday night behind a Freddie Freeman home run. Until they know their opponent, the Braves are waiting to see if they will start the NLCS at home or on the road.
Max Scherzer, Los Angeles Dodgers finish off San Francisco Giants in Game 5 thriller to advance to NLCS

At some point after -- or maybe even slightly before -- Wilmer Flores stepped on first base to retire Matt Beaty for the final out of the top of the ninth inning, the door to the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen flew open and here he came, this raging man hell-bent on doing something he'd never done before: save a baseball game. "Flores touched first base, and it felt like Scherz was halfway to the mound," Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts said afterward.
