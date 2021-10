Gourde (shoulder) is skating at "half-contact", but his timeline to return is still unclear, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. While it's encouraging to see Gourde getting closer to being a full participant at practice, there's no official update on when he may be able to return. It was initially thought that he'd be out until late November after undergoing shoulder surgery this offseason but he should be back much sooner. Expect the 29-year-old to have a firm top-six role with Seattle when he returns.

HOCKEY ・ 14 DAYS AGO