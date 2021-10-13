CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas man charged with murder of Hardin County man

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 6 days ago

HARDIN COUNTY, IOWA — An Arkansas man is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly killing a 74-year-old man last night at the victim’s home in Union, Iowa.

Authorities were called to a home in the 300 block of Commerce Street at 5:33 a.m. in response to an “unresponsive male”. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as the homeowner, 74-year-old Steve Reece.

Authorities say he died after “being struck” by Osborn Eugene Gavel, a 22-year-old from Baxter, Arkansas. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Gavel and others had stayed the night at Reece’s home. Gavel is now charged with First Degree Murder. He is in custody at the Hardin County Jail.

