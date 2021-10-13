CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Gruden fallout: Fisher says St. Louis wasn’t pressured to draft Michael Sam

By Gregg Palermo
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS- One day after Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden resigned over leaked emails containing controversial language, former St. Louis Rams Head Coach Jeff Fisher is speaking out about another leaked email, which suggested the NFL pressured the Rams to draft former University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mccarthy
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
ClutchPoints

Mark Davis’ message to Raiders after Jon Gruden fiasco

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis addressed his team on Wednesday in the aftermath of Jon Gruden’s resignation. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Peliserro of NFL.com, Davis discussed the immediate fallout from Gruden’s bigoted emails surfacing, his close relationship with the Raiders’ former coach and why he selected assistant Rich Bisaccia as Las Vegas’ interim head coach. Despite the ugly controversy surrounding his team, Davis’ message to Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Maxx Crosy and company managed to be optimistic.
NFL
WDBO

Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails

The NFL is not planning to make public any of the hundreds of thousands of emails it obtained as part of an investigation of the Washington Football Team, some of which led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. “Based on the material that we have reviewed,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#American Football#Las Vegas Raiders#University Of Missouri#The New York Times#Washington Redskins#Espn#Twitter#The Associated Press
New York Post

Michael Sam on Jon Gruden’s emails: NFL will ‘crack down on bigotry’

Michael Sam — the first openly gay player drafted by an NFL team — broke his silence on the homophobic and racist emails sent by former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, saying he expects to see an ensuing league-wide “crack down” on bigotry. Sam, 31, was referenced in the hate-filled...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Michael Sam calls Jon Gruden email controversy ‘unfortunate’

Michael Sam, who made history in 2014 when he was the first openly gay football player to be drafted in the NFL, commented on the recently surfaced Jon Gruden emails on Wednesday. Sam was speaking at an online event for Augusta University in Georgia when he commented on the Gruden...
NFL
Blue Springs Examiner

Missouri football alum Michael Sam takes high road after Jon Gruden's homophobic emails

One of the most recognized football players in Missouri program history is at the epicenter of one of the most egregious sports stories of 2021. Now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used a homophobic term in an email when referring to the then-St. Louis Rams' decision to select former Tiger star Michael Sam, an openly gay defensive end, in the 2014 NFL Draft, USA Today reported.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
chatsports.com

Leaked Jon Gruden emails showcase PR danger for the NFL in its potential billion dollar St. Louis lawsuit

The NFL is going to court. What happens next is anyone’s guess. This litigation isn’t breaking news. We’ve known since early September that the league unsuccessfully exhausted every avenue to get the Rams relocation lawsuit tossed out of court. Despite what will eventually be millions of dollars in billable hours and the very best white shoe attorneys that money can buy, the NFL’s most serious legal battle since the 1986 USFL antitrust suit rolls on.
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Michael Sam: Gruden’s Homophobic Email About Me Is So Disappointing

Michael Sam, the first openly gay player to be drafted into the NFL, has spoken out for the first time since disgraced ousted Las Vegas Raiders Coach Joe Gruden’s homophobic email about him was exposed this week. Gruden was shown to have used racist and misogynistic language in his leaked emails, and also used a homophobic term while referring to Sam in 2014. Sam said he found the revelation particularly disappointing because Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active NFL player, plays for the Raiders and was publicly backed by Gruden after he came out earlier this year. “It’s unfortunate,’’ Sam said Wednesday, according to USA Today. “Especially that the first active gay player who’s playing is on the same team... The whole team would rally around [Nassib] but again, it almost seems like it was just for show. So are you really a part of it, or are you not? Sam added that the NFL is moving toward being accepting of LGBTQ+ communities, and people who can’t handle that will “need to find another profession.’’
NFL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy