Lynn, MA

Lynn Classical golf wins Greater Boston League title

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 6 days ago
LYNN ― The Lynn Classical golf team has gotten a balanced attack from its lineup all season long, and that came through once again on Tuesday as the Rams notched a 44-28 win over Medford in a Greater Boston League tilt at Gannon Municipal Golf Course. With the win, the Rams finished their league schedule at 9-0-1 and captured the GBL title.

“We had a few goals coming into this year and winning the league title was definitely one of them, and I’m proud of the guys for getting to this point,” said Classical coach Jack Morrison. “The guys worked hard in every practice and battled hard in every match, and they deserve this.”

The top of the Rams’ lineup, led by the trio of Brady Warren, TJ Walsh and Ryan Dugan, all took home wins to help Classical, while Ethan Chevalier, Christian Spates and Patrick McHale played well in the middle of the lineup.

But the key to securing Classical’s win on Tuesday was the play of the bottom part of the lineup, with Ethan Wilson and Jake Beyea playing well in the seventh and eighth spots.

“As they’ve done all year, the top of the lineup really came through for us,” said Morrison. “But depth is huge in these matches because you have to battle for every point. We’ve played some really good teams that didn’t have the depth, and that’s what pushes the match in our favor.”

Classical (9-5-1) closes out the regular season Wednesday (4) against Winthrop in a non-conference match at Winthrop Golf Club.

The Rams have also clinched a spot in the Division 1 North tournament, which will be played Oct. 19 at Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester.

“It’s an eye-opener for sure when you see some of the top teams in Division 1 at that tournament, but it’s always great to get there,” said Morrison. “The guys will 100 percent get better from this no matter what the outcome, and it will be great to play in that kind of an atmosphere.”

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities.

