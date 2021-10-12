Lynn Classical girls soccer beats Medford to remain unbeaten

LYNN ― The Lynn Classical girls soccer team is still undefeated after beating the Medford Mustangs 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

Head Coach Mike Schena said that, while the girls didn’t play their best, he was pleased that they were able to get the win.

“Everybody we play from now until the season ends, it’s going to be their championship,” he said. “That’s the way I look at it. We are the only undefeated team left in the GBL and they are just coming out. Sometimes I feel like we can come off a little flat, but by and large, I’ll take the win.”

The Rams worked hard to get the ball in the box with crosses from the flanks being the preferred method to service their attackers. Junior Ava Thurman found success on the right wing with some beautiful balls but failed to connect with any of her teammates in the first 10 minutes of the match.

Lynn Classical nearly found the back of the net in the 15th minute of the match but freshman Gianna Parker’s shot whizzed just wide of the post.

The Rams back line also had a quality start to the match as they were able to snuff out the ball before Medford was able to create any dangerous opportunities within the first 20 minutes.

Schena said that the back line has been great all year.

“They are the unsung heroes because on the stat sheet you never hear their names, but by and large, they work well together and they are a brick wall back there,” he said.

Medford won a free kick just outside the box around the 30-minute mark, but Lynn Classical’s wall blocked the shot. This spurned a counter attack from the Rams, but senior Jayda Mateo’s shot was reeled in by Mustangs goalkeeper, Haylee Duarte.

The Rams finally found the back of the net in first half stoppage time as Thurman blasted a shot into the top right corner of the net to give Lynn Classical a 1-0 lead headed into halftime.

The second half got off to a rough start as the Rams allowed a goal in the 45th minute. Senior Annabelle Bolitho scored for Medford in what was only the second goal allowed by Lynn Classical in the Greater Boston League this season.

With the attack struggling after the goal was allowed, the Rams back line was put under a lot of pressure. Luckily, Lynn Classical responded in the 60th minute as Molly Mannion scored off of a corner to once again give the Rams a lead.

The Rams are now 11-0-2 and face Everett at Manning Field on Thursday (3:45).

