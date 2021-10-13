CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland men’s basketball holds media day with high expectations

By Alex Flum
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtXm5_0cPRHSuu00

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The highly anticipated 2021-22 Maryland men’s basketball team was introduced to the media on Tuesday, with some key new faces and returning ones too.

“We have really good guard play which I think is very important. We’re bigger and stronger and faster and then probably the most important thing to me is these guys really like each other,” Maryland men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon said. “So we have good talent, maybe not the best talent in the country but we’re not far off. We’ve had a great summer, a great fall and so far practices have been good.”

Tuesday provided the first look at new transfers graduate student guard Fatts Russell from Rhode Island, junior center Qudus Wahab from Georgetown and guard Ian Martinez from Utah.

“On the court, we click all the time, even off the court, we’re just the best of friends,” Russell said. “You know I have been a part of a group like this in a long time. We all genuinely care and like each other, so that plays a big part in our chemistry on the court.”

Notable players that return for Maryland include: senior guard Eric Ayala, juniors forward Donta Scott and guard Hakim Hart. Last season, Maryland struggled in Big Ten play in a season impacted by COVID-19 but managed to make the postseason and win a game in the round of 64 of the NCAA tournament. The Terps were eliminated in the round of 32 by Alabama. On paper, the Terps are expected to be better this season.

“People counted us out a lot last year,” Ayala told WDVM. “I wouldn’t say it humbles you but I’d say it puts you in that mindset that like we can’t really pay attention to outside noise and you know now people that we could be really good and you know we gotta go out there and prove it. We can’t just sit here and talk about how good we’re gonna be and talk about how good we’re gonna be and I can’t sit here and say you know I want to win so badly, I gotta go out there and we gotta win them games actually.”

The season will tip off for the Terps in early November.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

One-on-one with Maryland women’s basketball Head Coach Brenda Frese

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Thursday, the University Maryland women’s basketball team held their Media Day for the 2021-2022 season, allowing a chance to speak with players, and coaches about the season to come, and expectations surrounding it. Maryland women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese spoke one-on-one with Alex Flum about the upcoming season. […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 7 (October 15, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Week 7 in high school football action from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland. Frederick Cadets vs. Linganore Lancers (Game of the Week) The Linganore Lancers remain undefeated this season through week seven picking up a 28-14 win over the Frederick Cadets. “The game plan was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland College Basketball
City
Georgetown, MD
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
WDVM 25

Virginia Tech limiting student attendance at home football games following ‘selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior’

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following reports about inappropriate student behavior at Virginia Tech home football games, university officials announced a number of new policies — including a limit on student attendance — that will go into effect for upcoming games at Lane Stadium. According to a statement released by the university on Thursday, Oct. 14, […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

972
Followers
527
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy