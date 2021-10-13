CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

By Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding “play and creative careers” are unequal and restrictive.

As part of the effort, the Danish toymaker is launching “Ready for Girls,” a campaign to celebrate female creativity. The company also said it is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF to “ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

“The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through play,” the company said in a news release .

As an example, the survey concluded 82% of girls “believe it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practice ballet,” compared to only 71% of boys.

The research also revealed parents are nearly three times more likely to encourage girls to engage in cooking and baking. On the other hand, parents are four times as likely to encourage boys to play sports.

“At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential,” says Julia Goldin, CMO LEGO Group.

Person
Geena Davis
AFP

Free speech or hate speech? Netflix at eye of LGBTQ storm

Netflix has been plunged into America's culture wars by a Dave Chappelle comedy special that raises concerns about free speech and censorship but has been slammed by its own employees as transphobic. In "The Closer," boundary-pushing mega-star Chappelle responds to critics who have accused him of mocking transgender people in the past by asserting that "gender is a fact" and accusing LGBTQ people of being "too sensitive." "In our country you can shoot and kill" a Black man, "but you'd better not hurt a gay person's feelings," says the stand-up comic, who is Black. While the show has been condemned by LGBTQ groups -- including GLAAD, which cited studies linking stereotypes about minorities to real-world harm -- Netflix has so far stood firm, insisting the show will not be taken down.
CELEBRITIES
