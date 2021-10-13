Local roundup: East Lyme tops Ledyard in swimming

East Lyme — Lauren Hinckley won the 50 freestyle (27.13) and diving (127.25 points), Grace Liu won the 200 individual medley (2:31.99) and 100 butterfly (1:09.10) and both swam on the 200 medley relay team as unbeaten East Lyme topped Ledyard on Tuesday, 94-66, in an Eastern Connecticut Conference girls' swimming meet.

Grace Xu won the 200 freestyle (2:13.96) and teamed with Nikki Hahn, Hinckley and Liu to win the 200 medley relay (2:05.16) for the Vikings (5-0, 5-0). Hahn also won the 100 freestyle (56.57).

Jillian Anderson won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.13), Alexandra Martinez-Garcia won the 100 backstroke (1:19) and the two teamed with Emma Cassidy and Robin Zemlo to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:06.89) for the Colonels (0-7, 0-5).

In other meets:

• Laura Letellier won the 200 individual medley (2:49.86) and 100 breaststroke (1:28.07) and swam on two winning relay teams as Fitch/Stonington/New London downed Waterford, 111-63, in an ECC meet. Delaney Reck won the 50 freestyle (29.40) and 100 backstroke (1:13.83) and teamed with Anna Orphanides, Sophia Pacheco and Letellier to win the 200 medley relay (2:20.56) for the Falcons (5-1, 4-1). Also, Sarah Tarinelli, Addison Fulling, Pacheco and Letellier won the 200 freestyle relay (2:11.53). Camille Caldrello won the diving (191 points) for Lancers (1-6, 1-4).

Girls' soccer

• Meredith Healy had two goals as East Lyme scored four times in the first half to down Fitch, 6-1, in an ECC Division I game. Ella Mazzulli had a goal and an assist for the Vikings (9-1, 4-0) and Grace Wadsworth, Riddhi Venkatesh and Jessica Knapp all scored. Also, Caitlin White, Ava Lombardo and Summer Antonio each had an assist. Laura Johnson Hoffman scored for the Falcons (1-10, 0-4).

• Cam Dickinson scored from the top of the box on a pass from Emily Gates as Waterford beat Bacon Academy, 1-0, in an ECC Division II match. Mckenzie Gregory had three saves for Waterford (9-2, 5-0). The Bobcats are 6-4-1, 2-3.

• Magda Carpenter had two goals and an assist in Lyman Memorial's 4-0 win over Tourtellotte in an ECC Division IV game. Kasey Cook scored twice for the Bulldogs (6-4-1, 3-1) and Allyssa Judd, Madi Archer and Kelsey Dunnack each had an assist.

• Sydney Cook scored twice and Madisen Price had a goal and an assist as Montville topped Griswold, 4-0, in an ECC Division III game. Jada Cheung had two assists, Lily Tomczik scored and Nicole Hudson added an assist for Montville (6-4, 4-1). Olivia Francis had nine saves for the Wolverines (1-10, 0-5).

• Corinne Steeno and Maya Terwilliger scored for Stonington in its 3-2 overtime loss to Killingly in an ECC Division II game. Ladleigh Hargus and Leah Costa both had an assist for Stonington (6-6, 0-5).

Girls' volleyball

• Callie Nanos had 32 digs and 12 kills as Lyman Memorial swept Woodstock Academy 25-20, 25-19, 26-24. Arianna Garcia had 34 digs, Fallon Bailey had 23 digs and eight kills and Arianna Garcia had 34 digs for Lyman (5-2). Kassidy LaTour added 21 assists.

• Windham Tech beat Grasso Tech 27-25, 25-21, 27-25 in a Connecticut Technical Conference match. Sherly Caba had 12 digs, Daenaysha Cortes had seven digs and three kills and Alandra Johnson had two kills, two digs and a block for Grasso (2-9).

Women's volleyball

• Noelle Tursky had 35 assists, eight digs and four aces as Coast Guard beat Wellesley 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-16 in a New England Men's and Women's Conference match. Amanda Dake had 14 kills, five digs and three aces, Kaela France had 21 digs and Maddie James had eight kills for Coast Guard (12-5, 5-1). Izzy Seebold had 29 assists and six kills for the Blue (5-7, 2-4) and Nicole Doerges had 21 kills.

• Mitchell College defeated Albertus Magnus 25-16, 25-19 and 25-8 on Monday night. Jade Cain had 10 kills with a .455 hitting percentage for the Mariners (4-10) while Olivia DeLoach added nine kills and 12 digs and Claire Binfield finished with four kills and 31 assists.

Men's soccer

• Steve Yeonas scored twice as Conn College beat Trinity, 2-0, to move into first place in the New England Small College Athletic Conference standings. Matt Scoffone and Jack Marvel each had an assist for the Camels (8-2, 6-1) and Sam Maidenburg added two saves. Bernardo Simoes had seven saves for the Bantams (2-9, 0-7).

• Quin Lutz, Quin Lutz and McNeill Somers all scored in the second half as Massachusetts Maritime rallied to beat Mitchell, 4-2. Brian Tannian had two assists for Massachusetts Maritime (4-8) and Ty Chafa scored. Bryan Ramos and Nicholas Ghirardi scored, Eric Leuchner had an assist and John Murphy had three saves for Mitchell (0-10-2).

Women's soccer

• Anna Carleton’s scored the go-ahead go on a penalty kick in the 51st minute to lead Coast Guard past Smith, 2-1, for its first NEWMAC win of the season. Chase Merrick scored and Emily Scharnitzky had three saves for Coast Guard (3-9, 1-5). Parker Ellis scored and Naomi Falkenberg had four saves for the Pioneers (4-4-4, 1-2-2).

• Conn College and Johnson & Wales battled to a scoreless overtime draw in Providence on Monday night. It was the sixth straight shutout for the Camels (7-1-2), who held a 16-13 edge in shots. Goalie Sarah Hull made six saves for Conn. Johnson & Wales is 10-3-1.

College field hockey

• Jackie Frank scored three times to lead Trinity past Conn College, 4-2, in a NESCAC game. Caelin Flaherty had a goal and an assist for Trinity (9-2, 5-2). Elektra Rodger scored twice for the Camels (1-9, 0-7).