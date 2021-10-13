CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Bears talkin’ about practice

By Dan Lindblad
 6 days ago

It’s the 100th homecoming week for the Missouri State Bears.

But all that the football team is worried about is getting back in the win column after an upset loss to the Penguins.

“I just feel like we have to keep our head up and get back to work, simple,” Bears receiver Xavier Lane said. “Like coach said we had a bad week, I just feel like we have to be more focused, have to start fast in practice. So, that’s going to be the emphasis this week.”

In our Bear Nation report, it only gets tougher from there.

After the Sycamores it’s number 3 North Dakota State, 22 North Dakota, 4 Southern Illinois and 16 Northern Iowa to wrap up Valley Football play.

Missouri State and Indiana State haven’t played each other since 2019 with the Sycamores opting not to play last season.

The players saying they understand they haven’t started games the right way recently.

“I’m real big on playing all four quarters,” Bears receiver Ty Scott said. “I know the first half I wasn’t there, but I know there is still a full 30 minutes left in this game. I’m going to play this game as hard as possible and try to win.”

The Bears and Sycamores kickoff is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday at Plaster Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KOLR10 News

Bears welcome Indiana State for Homecoming

SPRINGFILED, Mo–Bears receiver Damoriea Vick has made it official, he will transfer from Missouri State. The 20th-ranked Missouri State Bears will return to Plaster Stadium Saturday for Homecoming. In our Bear Nation report, MSU will host Indiana State. The Bears will be trying to bounce back from last weeks loss at Youngstown State. That loss […]
INDIANA STATE
KOLR10 News

SBU outlasts Truman State for back to back wins

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Southwest Baptist football (3-4, 2-1) notched a third win in four games Saturday as they topped a Truman State side that was receiving votes, 27-21. The Bearcats’ pass game continues to shine as Cooper Callis completed 27-38 passes for 401 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jordan Kent caught just 4 passes for 145 […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Mahomes, Chiefs bounce back to beat Washington 31-13

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of interceptions, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington on Sunday that got them back to .500. After throwing two picks before halftime, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on […]
NFL
KOLR10 News

Falcons conquer speedbumps on the way to standout start

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A quick glance at Glendale’s 5-1 record tells you they’re a good team – and they are. “Our kids are pretty dedicated to what we’re trying to do,” Glendale Head Coach Mike Mauk said. “They spent a lot of time in the offseason in preparation. It’s just nice to see the fruition […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
